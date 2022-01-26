WILLCOX — One peek inside the unconventional structure out in Kansas Settlement and you know you are somewhere special: A somewhere and a setting where you can recover from the stress of your day, your week, maybe even your life.
But not just yet. You have to wait until April for the place to open.
“It has been, like, five long years and I think we’re closer than a month or two months ago, so I think we’re probably going to make it for our timeline,” owner Yuri Tirrito said. “I do have an amazing crew and I know everybody is so excited about opening. Everybody’s trying to do their best to help us to get to that (opening) day.”
At Tirrito Farm, the work is ongoing, but very soon look for the opening of a microbrewery and cafe, a shop featuring local foods and a patio for alfresco dining and drinking, all in a space designed for weddings, quinceaneras and other happy events, even if that event is just a stop after work for a quick bite of artisan pizza and a mug of freshly tapped beer.
The watchword at Tirrito is, “best,” so everywhere you look, you see only the best materials, the best craftsmanship and the best, most gorgeous view. Look for hand-cast concrete tiles on the wall and hand-carved mahogany doors and bar. In the wine-tasting room look up to the carved, curved portico.
“I’ve been a licensed general contractor since 1979, and your on-the-job training is you’re always trying to get the least price you can possibly get,” contractor Gary Brauchla said. “Sal (Salvatore Tirrito, the other owner and husband to Yuri) basically retrained me. He said, ‘I don’t want the cheapest. I want the best.’ You can see as you go through the building, he didn’t spare any expense.”
Even the poured concrete building conforms to exacting, but unconventional, standards. For example, the thick walls and roof are filled with dirt — about 6,000 cubic yards — taken when the pond was dug. It has created a place that is well insulated and where sound is deadened. The stones covering a couple of the tall, slanted outer walls were placed by hand, with workmen standing in a line and handing them off one by one. The restroom faucets run by the electricity in your body, so you only have to wave your hand over it. It’s an unusual place, but just exactly how much money did it take to build and launch Tirrito Farm?
“Pick a figure and whatever it is, it’s too low,” Brauchla said with a laugh.
Brauchla owns Cochise Valley Homes, a contracting business in Pearce, but at 77 years old, he said this is his last project as a contractor, and it’s one he takes great pride in.
“(This project) is a real accomplishment,” Brauchla said. “I can drive down the road, and I can point at it, and I can say, ‘I did that.’ ... There’s nothing else like this.”
The property, which includes a barn and living quarters, two small greenhouses, a tennis court, a working dairy business, about 14,600 grape vines and about 1,000 pistachio trees, sits on 80 acres. The grapes, Yuri Tirrito said, will be sold, but it is her hope that local wineries will have tastings and other events at the farm.
There are three bed-and-bath suites for family members if there’s a wedding or quinceañera scheduled at the property. However, the suites are not for rent.
The other important word at Tirrito Farm is, “healthy,” since Salvatore Tirrito is a Tucson cardiologist. To him, health is almost all. Therefore, look for fresh cheese made right on the farm’s premises. Look for the milk that was produced by their cows and was pasteurized and bottled, also on premises. All is done for quality.
Yuri Tirrito said in the beginning all she wanted was a couple of cows. Now her menagerie includes a bull, 19 female calves (and they are expecting nine more), bees, goats, bunnies and chickens. Though the animals won’t be served, their eggs, milk, cheese and honey will play a part on the farm.
Basically, this is a push to help people find a new way to live.
“This is about lifestyle,” Yuri Tirrito said. “We want to change people’s minds. It is a way to change your life without being so dramatic. Little by little you can change, (change) what you eat, what you put in your body, like, go out of the city and enjoy yourself.”
It is also a way for visitors to remember there’s more to life than just what you see every day.
“We get so used to our regular life that we forget to enjoy our surroundings,” Yuri Tirrito said.
That’s possible at Tirrito Farm.