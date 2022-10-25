WILLCOX — For two decades, residents of Willcox had driven past the helicopter parked at the hospital, a comforting presence over those years, reassuring the rural community that they were a hub of emergency response. It had become a fixture.
The helicopter was operated by Air Methods LifeNet and when the base at Northern Cochise Community Hospital stopped operating in May 2019, the chopper was missed.
Earlier this month LifeNet Arizona announced the return of its base to the Willcox hospital. A team named LifeNet 8 with a crew of 12 trauma clinicians and pilots will fly an EC130 Air Ambulance.
“LifeNet has been our main air ambulance provider throughout the years, and we are glad they are continuing to serve our community by co-locating at NCCH,” said Mo Sheldon, NCCH chief executive officer. “With continuing our partnership, we are meeting the needs of our patients, helping to ensure the best recovery possible.”
“Serving the Willcox community by providing rapid access to life-saving care when it’s needed most; that’s our foremost mission and commitment as your Air Methods LifeNet 8 team based at the hospital,” said Kristie Johnson, flight nurse and clinical base lead.
According to Johnson there were a myriad of reasons for the unit relocating in 2019.
“It’s a very dynamic industry, air medical,” Johnson said, explaining the logistics and considerations that go into placing an air ambulance base.
They include making sure that underserved communities are included, reducing coverage duplicity, competition and geographical challenges.
“So, essentially, air methods decided back in 2019 that we could still serve the community from Safford and from Rio Rico,” she said.
“During that time, we had the ability to track the requests to evaluate our response times, and we could see that the requests were there, the need was there, it was definitely evident. It was also logistically difficult to respond as quickly as we could when we were here, which again, that’s a prime function of what we do and the role we serve.”
Safe and efficient air medical transport when responding to emergency medical calls is the core of what the team does. It responds to trauma events like heart attacks and strokes, pediatric emergencies and a multitude of incidents and accidents.
Johnson said there was no defined geographic area of coverage or single determination as to where and why they responded.
“It really varies, there’s a lot that goes into it,” she said. “With a helicopter, what we’re trying to do is manipulate time to the benefit of the critically ill patient or critically injured patient. That requires us to figure out all kinds of logistical things. We set those boundaries at where we think we’re going to be able to meet the most demand.”
On each shift there will be a flight nurse, a flight medic and a pilot. As a base they’ll operate “four and four and four,” meaning they’ll have a staff of four flight nurses, four flight paramedics, and four pilots for the 24/7 operation.
Pilot Philip Mortello, stationed at the base, explained a portion of his duties include keeping the EC130 mission-ready with routine helicopter maintenance performed at the pad off Rex Allen Drive.
Air Methods is a national air medical service delivering care to more than 100,000 people a year. It has partnered with hospitals as one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services, and United Rotorcraft, the company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. There is a fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft featuring more than 450 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.
“I am beyond proud and deeply honored to be part of our air medical team, and very pleased to be partnering again with the dedicated agencies and organizations who are doing great work here,” said Johnson.
