WILLCOX — For two decades, residents of Willcox had driven past the helicopter parked at the hospital, a comforting presence over those years, reassuring the rural community that they were a hub of emergency response. It had become a fixture.

The helicopter was operated by Air Methods LifeNet and when the base at Northern Cochise Community Hospital stopped operating in May 2019, the chopper was missed.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?