WILLCOX— Bakester’s Pastries is hosting its first Thanksgiving community meal, while Willcox Elks Lodge #2131 will open its door to an annual tradition on Thursday.
At Bakester’s, 107 E Maley St., owner Leigha Burris and family will begin serving at 2 p.m. They’ll serve until the food is gone, a menu of turkey, ham; sides of green beans, cranberries and mac-n-cheese; with pumpkin and brown sugar pecan pies as desserts.
"It’s open to all, everyone is welcome," Burris said. "We’ll have a full spread, from turkey to pumpkin pie, all made from the heart by my family.”
Burris said meals were made possible with “an amazing donation,” from Pride Drilling, a well drilling service supplying regional agricultural and domestic needs.
“Owner Dave Brott came to me and wanted to do something to give back," she said. "He expressed how much he loves our community. And he wanted it all homemade.I’m honored to be chosen to do this.”
Bakester’s makes amazing pies year-round, and on Wednesday, Nov. 23, it will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for ready-to-go pies, cookie trays, sweet goodies and pickup orders.
“It’s really my pleasure. I love this place, I really love it, I’ve got to give something back,” Burris said.
No food will be served Wednesday to prepare for the community meal Thursday. The shop will close for the holiday weekend, reopening on Nov. 30.
The Elks Lodge, 247 E Stewart St., will hold its annual Thanksgiving Feast from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The Elks have been serving a Thanksgiving meal since 1972. About six years ago lodge member Zak Dees took over the duties of the holiday meal tradition.
Dees, a former bartender at the lodge, now an EMT, along with the support of lodge manager Michele Wilson, his husband Cody Dees, and a gracious contribution from Bakester’s, have worked to organize this year’s meal.
Anyone is welcome to enjoy the turkey dinner and fixings. Dees said for residents unable to attend because they can’t leave home or are stuck at work, the lodge will arrange for delivery.
Call 520-384-2131 to arrange for a meal delivery. The lodge will close for the evening after the meal, reopening on Friday at 4 p.m.
