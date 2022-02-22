WILLCOX—The city of Willcox is looking for two people to help shape its future.
Are you that person?
Well, that depends.
The city has two opportunities, one on the planning and zoning commission and the other on the newly formed arts commission.
Assistant to the city manager Rob Wisler said the positions, which are volunteer, really do mean the people who take those seats have a hand in the future of Willcox.
“If you want to see the city of Willcox continue to advance in terms of economic development, population growth, development in general, as well as continue to improve the livability in town through the arts scene, these are the opportunities you should be looking for,” he said. “The time commitment for both are really not all that heavy.”
The Willcox Arts Commission will plan events and have a hand in guiding the art scene of the city. It is unconnected to the Willcox Theater and Arts, although there is a representative of the organization on the commission. Besides that member, there are six other seats with one representative from each of four other organizations within the city, including the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, the Willcox Art League, the Willcox Unified School District and the Willcox Historical Society.
There are also two at-large seats, which are appointed by the City Council. One of those seats has been filled. Wisler said he needs one more person for the at-large seat and is waiting for the historical society to put forth its candidate as well.
“What we’re really looking for is, first and foremost, someone with an interest and background in the arts,” Wisler said. “Someone who is willing to come in quarterly or maybe as often as bi-monthly, and meet with people and try to put together ideas, and help get funds for projects.”
Because the commission would be drawing from the city’s residents, Wisler said he prefers to have people who are not affiliated with any of the organizations already represented.
“We don’t want to give any of those organizations too much influence on the committee,” he said.
The Willcox Planning and Zoning Commission meets once a month, and Wisler said the person who applies for that seat should have construction experience. The seat became vacant when longtime member Joe Ben Stone died earlier this month.
“We’re really looking for someone with a background in building construction,” because, he said, “we do a lot of looking at the city zoning code to make sure that zoning code meets our goals as a city as outlined in general plan and to guide short term and longer-term development.”
It’s an important position. For the last year the city has been working on amending the zoning code “to make sure new development meets what we want to see,” Wisler said.
That includes ensuring the sidewalks are correctly built, that curbs are built for heavy usage, that the infrastructure stays in good shape and other such issues.
Anyone interested in either position should email Wisler at rwisler@willcox.az.gov.