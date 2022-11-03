WILLCOX — On Thursday, Nov. 3, Willcox police received a call from a business along West Rex Allen Drive of an intoxicated man refusing to leave and acting erratically, using profanity, and attempting to access non-public areas of the business. Police officers were dispatched at about 4 p.m..
Witnesses at the business, a restaurant, identified the individual’s vehicle as a Toyota sedan.
According to a press release from the Willcox Department of Public Safety, the officers confronted the man, de-escalated the situation, identified him as Randy Ray Brown, and had him agree to leave the premises, not drive, and go home.
The 67-year-old did not abide by his word, returning and retrieving his vehicle and driving off.
Brown was spotted driving from the location by police and an attempt was made to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.
Additional officers responded to the chase. After unsuccessful attempts to use spike strips they continued to follow the now reckless driver, sometimes reaching speeds about 115 mph.
The fleeing driver was unable to maneuver a curve on High Desert Drive and crashed through a fence and onto private property.
Officer lost sight of the suspect at this point but relocated Brown arriving at his nearby home.
Brown rushed into his home and retrieved an AK-47 type assault rifle and began shooting at the responding officer in his patrol car. The office escaped and took cover behind the vehicle.
Brown riddled the police car with bullets, setting it on fire, all while the responding officer returned fire from behind the car with the engine compartment aflame.
The officer was able to back away from the car and flee on foot.
At this point Brown’s residence caught fire, although police are uncertain if Brown may have intentionally set the home on fire.
Willcox police established a perimeter and requested assistance from the Cochise County Sheriff's Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, US Border Patrol, Wilcox Fire Department and Health Care Innovations.
The suspect refused to turn himself in and remained in the home several hours while attempts were made to contact him over a PA system. He yelled profanities and nonsense at the police.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s SWAT team entered the home to find the suspect barricaded in a structure of tin he had created.
After some time of asking the suspect to come out peacefully he was struck with a non-lethal round and taken into custody.
Brown was taken to EMS and then transported to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. He was treated, released and booked into the Cochise County Jail for various felonies, three aggravated assault charges on a police 0fficer and attempted first-degree homicide, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
No police officers or first responders were injured in the incident.
