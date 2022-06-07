WILLCOX —Mary Lou Mollman is a gardener. A few months ago, she noticed a post online about a group of Arizonans exchanging plants and seeds with their neighbors by setting up a small stand in front of their homes. She noted the locations and on a trip to Tucson visited a couple of stands to see how they worked.
“I thought it was such a neat idea, and I had tons of tomato and pepper plants and I thought ‘I’m going to do that,' ” she said, and Mollman proceeded to erect a garden stand of her own.
The group, the Free Plant N Garden Stands foundation, operates in Arizona and is based in Mesa. The group is organized as a fiscal sponsorship through Global Legacy, a fund that allows them to operate as a nonprofit under its umbrella.
FPNGS is designed to support its members in setting up stands in their front yards and share plants, cuttings, seeds and tools.
While more than 120 stands connect gardeners within neighborhoods, the nonprofit’s online presence connects those neighbors with other communities. It also provides a venue for discussions, lessons and resources that can be permanently stored.
The private Facebook group, which started in October 2020, has more than 15,700 members. Some days the group fields up to 100 membership requests a day.
The stand locator the group manages on Google Maps covering about 25 cities has had more than 114,500 views. Locations and information about garden stands can be found at freeplantngardenstands.org
Anne Till, along with fellow gardeners DePhane Marcelle, Deb Gain Bradley and Sylvia Messner, planted the early incarnations of the organization in 2019 and continue to manage and grow their family of gardeners.
Marcelle also serves as one of the admins of their Facebook group that Till started.
“In the six years that I’ve lived here I’ve always done plant seed exchanges. Anne and Deb, we’d all get together, and trade cutting and bring seeds,” DePhane explained. “We’d gather at my house, and we’d take the extra cuttings, put them on a bench next to a little 'free library' box by my house.”
From that came the formalizing of the group on Facebook and launching their website under their current name.
Mary Lou’s Garden Stand, No. 123, is on 123 S. Bowie Ave. between Maley and Grant streets in Willcox. The retiree relocated from Texas last year and enjoys gardening, the outdoors and believes the plant exchange is a natural extension of those interests.
Her display is typical of what the other members are arranging. Mollman had a small table along her front fence with a variety of small plantings, a tomato, flowering house plants and an aloe.
Recently someone had dropped off a box of Lady finger (Dudleya edulis) clippings, a succulent with finger-like leaves that’s easy to grow.
Next to the table there’s a small shelf with seeds for sharing or trading, some in commercial envelopes and some gathered from local gardens. Above it is a small sign that reads “ML’s Garden Stand.”
Other material for trading included pots, seedling trays, gardening gloves and small tools.
“Just a few people have been bringing stuff, but it’s catching on. Some are getting very regular, and so that’s nice,” Mollman said with confidence. “I like to garden. I take cuttings of my own plants and put them out there, it’s kind of fun."