WILLCOX.— Cheryl Moss and her family believe they've come up with the perfect way to honor her late son, J.J. this summer.
They're covering the admission cost for everyone visiting the Willcox City pool every weekend in June.
“I wanted to give something that made laughter,” said Cheryl Moss about the donation. “This is such a grateful place. Willcox is unbelievable, and that’s why it’s so easy for us to give back; we’ve been given so much.”
Moss’ daughter LeAmber said the most important part of remembering her little brother is, “making sure people keep saying his name.” She described him as a “great kid and kindhearted. He always wanted to give… if he were still here now, he would do the same thing we’re doing.”
J.J Moss was born and raised in Willcox, graduated from New Mexico State University in 2014 and became the owner of his own feedyard, Galiuro Feeders, soon afterward. In April of 2018, he married his high school sweetheart Kimberly Kay. He passed away on June 20 of 2018 at age 27, nine months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Cheryl Moss chose her method of memorial just weeks before June and worked with City Manager Caleb Blaschke to bring the idea to fruition.
Blaschke helped arrange the donation and commissioned a sign which sits at the entrance to the pool, reading: “In Loving Memory of JJ Moss… Free Swim June Weekends.” It also displays a grey ribbon, which symbolizes brain cancer awareness.
“Cheryl is very generous to the community. More than people realize,” Blaschke said. He was happy to help create the memorial.
“The sign is very nice, and that’s how Caleb (Blaschke) is,” Cheryl Moss said about the placard, which Blaschke conceived by himself.
In addition to free month-long weekend admission, the Moss family will provide treats for pool-goers and lunch for lifeguards on Saturday, June 20 in honor of J.J. Moss’ anniversary. The family will greet and serve guests when the pool opens at 1 p.m., and they ask all comers to wear cowboy boots in honor of their loved one.
Both Cheryl and LeAmber Moss are determined to keep the memory of J.J. alive, and plan on a similar donation next year in June. The amount wasn’t important to either of them compared to the laughter and togetherness they saw in pool-going families.
“Put the price as: happiness,” said Cheryl Moss.
Pool manager Jennifer Norris-Furgason said she expects sustained healthy turnouts during the weekends, which is exactly what the Moss family wants.
Even during J.J.’s illness, LeAmber Moss said the family spent quality time together and enjoyed each other’s company. She and her mother want other families to have the same experience when they visit the pool.
“J.J is bringing them togetherness without them knowing who he is,” said LeAmber Moss. She knows her brother would appreciate the connections his memorial facilitates, even in strangers.