Movement to manage groundwater in Willcox Basin gaining traction

WILLCOX — The residents of the Willcox Basin may soon have to make the choice of whether to have their water access and use under the governance of a small committee appointed by the governor or continue as things are.
At the last City Council meeting, members learned there is a movement to get an active management area established over the Willcox Basin.
The Arizona Water Defenders, an advocacy group with leaders based in Tucson and Bisbee, is working to get the issue of turning the Willcox Basin over to an AMA on the Nov. 22 ballot. Late last month, representatives of AWD presented the Cochise County Elections Office with a petition with about 900 signatures in support of getting the issue before basin voters.
If 641 of the signatures are verified, which seems likely, the issue will go on the ballot. Once on the ballot, 50% of those voters must approve the referendum for the AMA to be passed.
However, "even before this vote takes place, the petition is successful or if the Arizona Department of Water Resources establishes hearings, it requires that irrigation cease or not continue on land that was not irrigated in the last five years, and this will be in effect until any decision is made," assistant to the city manager Robert Wizler said. He was referencing statute ARS 45-416.
The goal of an AMA is to manage groundwater.
"An active management area dates back to 1980 with the state's groundwater management code, which is essentially designed to control severe groundwater depletion and to provide the means for allocating state groundwater resources effectively," Wizler said. Other AMAs include Tucson and Phoenix, both of which have other sources of water. The Willcox Basin does not, City Manager Caleb Blaschke said.
The AMA consists of a committee of five people who have knowledge of, professional or economic interest in, or experience with water and water conservation issues. It is called the Groundwater Users Advisory Council, and members serve six-year terms and are appointed by the governor.
Working with the ADWR, the committee would set usage policy and determine how groundwater would be used in the Willcox Basin. The chair of the committee may or may not also chair other AMAs. Considering membership swings, each governor will have the opportunity to select other members.
"The state of Arizona elects the governor, who selects either three or four members who serve a given six-year term and that body will decide what happens to water rights down here," Wizler said. "The point I'm trying to make with this is indirectly the management of this watershed is now in the hands of the state if this passes."
Once the council is established, the members work out the goals of its particular AMA, for example, protection of water tables or development of non-irrigation uses.
"If it was voted in, it would take two to three years before the management plan would even be done," Blaschke said. During that time, no new wells could be drilled.
An AMA contains six key components, Wizler said. They include:
- A provision prohibiting irrigation of new agricultural lands within the AMA. "Unless a piece of agricultural property was irrigated between 2018 and 2022, it cannot be irrigated once this is established, so no new wineries, no new fields for growing feed for the livestock at the dairy," Wizler said. Blaschke added "that people who think they can go drill a bunch of wells to combat this, they're wrong because they're going to go back and look at their historic yield over the last five years."
- Establishment of a program of groundwater rights and permits. Within an AMA, a person must have a right or permit to pump groundwater legally, unless the person is drawing groundwater from an exempt well. A well is considered exempt if it has a maximum pump capacity of 35 gallons a minute.
- Preparation of a series of five management plans that would create a comprehensive system of conservation targets and other water management criteria. "Essentially, each new plan is going to have stricter water conservation and management requirements than the last one," Wizler said.
- Development of a program requiring developers to prove a 100-year assured water supply for new growth. In an AMA, anyone who offers subdivided or un-subdivided land for sale or lease must demonstrate an assured supply of water to the ADWR before it can be marketed to the public.
- A requirement to measure and meter water pumped from all large wells. These are all above the 35-gallons-per-minute threshold, Wizler said. Those who use a non-exempt well in an AMA must measure those withdrawals using an approved measuring device or method.
- A program for annual water withdrawal and use reporting. Those who pump groundwater from a non-exempt AMA well must report annual pumpage to the ADWR. Those users also will be required to pay an annual groundwater withdrawal fee, which can run up to $5 an acre foot but is usually closer to $3 to $3.50 an acre foot. ADWR may also audit water use.
The Willcox Basin covers about 1,900 square miles and is bounded by the Dragoon and Winchester mountains on the west; the Galiuro Mountains and Black Hills on the north; the Pinaleno, Dos Cabezas and the Chiricahua mountains on the east; and the Swisshelm Mountains and a series of hills on the south. The city of Willcox sits fairly close to the center of the basin. Also within the basin is Kansas Settlement, Sunsites, and Pearce, among others. Douglas falls within its own basin.
According to Wizler, should the AMA be passed, water rights will be handled by the governor of Arizona, rather than being left up to individual landowners; and the city will have no guarantee that new wells can be drilled to meet future demand, which in turn puts the city’s development and growth at risk.
Reaction from the city council was not positive.
"That's a lot of power to give to five people," one member said.
"If you were a landowner in this area, it could virtually make your land worthless," another said.
"I'll tell you right now," Mayor Mike Laws said, "Tucson has been after our water for 50 years. They want to run a pipeline all over Texas Canyon to here."
"This is giving a whole lot of power to the government, who has never given back power," a third council member added.
According to Blaschke, the Willcox Basin has enough water for at least the next 100 years because measurements have already been taken.
"We have to prove to the state water department already when we do economic development and businesses come in that are large water users that we have a 100-year supply and a 500-year supply so they have to prove to the state that there's enough water here to support their business," Blaschke said. "The state told us, 'You guys have enough. You have plenty of water there. It's not an issue right now. You're not beyond that threshold.' "
In other words, new businesses or developments coming in have to meet the 100-year and 500-year requirement, according to the ADWR.
Blaschke said the city is working with the ADWR to hold community meetings about this issue.