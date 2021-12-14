WILLCOX—At only two months old, Murphy’s Law Rescue in Willcox is still doing a thriving business. Joy Rieffer, founder and director, said she has 16 animals under her care, with three being fostered.
“It’s a labor of love,” she said.
The organization rescues not just cats, but dogs and small animals, including guinea pigs, rabbits and any small, caged animal. She will even take snakes, provided it’s “squeezie, not bitey,” she said. She doesn’t like the venomous kind.
Now she needs people who are willing to foster orphaned animals. What does it take to be a foster?
“It shouldn’t feel like a chore,” Rieffer said. “It should feel like a reward to be in this animal’s life.”
Rieffer would especially like fosters to be able to see to any special accommodation an animal might need. She takes care to tailor foster families specifically to animals’ needs.
“We have one blind cat, he’s just terrified because he can’t see,” she said. “He’s with somebody right now fostering that is going to be home recovering from surgery for six weeks so they will be able to give him that dedicated time to socialize him.”
“We do a lot of neo-natal,” Rieffer said. “We’re a little bit overly protective of our newborns so we would want to know that somebody actually knew what they were doing because (newborns) can turn on a dime. One minute they’re healthy and once they start spiraling downward, there’s no bringing them back.”
To be a foster for Murphy’s Law requires a home check by Rieffer to see the accommodations for the animal.
“One of the things that we even have on our application is specifically if you have a doggie door, is there a way to make sure that it’s secured?” Rieffer said.
It’s because some animals, such as cats, are not allowed to be outside animals but are excellent escape artists.
For those who are interested in fostering, Murphy’s Law supplies everything animals need, including food, litter, microchips and medical care.