WILLCOX — Much to the delight of Willcox Mayor Mike Laws, his plan to say yes to all requests to grow is working.
“We didn’t know if it was possible, and it turned out to be very possible,” Laws said. “To see the attitude of the city manager (Caleb Blaschke) and his staff and the public, they’re seeing things happen. (People and businesses) want to come here.”
In the last month, three new businesses have opened their doors and they are just waiting for you to come see them.
They are:
Sois Belle Body Sculpting by Luly
Hidden within a professional building on Maley Street is a lovely, peaceful room where you can work on changing areas of your body you might like to change. At Sois Belle Body Sculpting by Luly, owner Alexis Ulibarri believes everyone can be beautiful in his or her own way. What exactly is body sculpting?
“It is a non-surgical treatment that safely removes stubborn fat deposits from the body,” Ulibarri said.
The process works like this: You lie down on a table similar to what you would find in a doctor’s office, then Ulibarri begins her work. It looks like she is moving a hand vacuum over your body in the area you want to target. According to Ulibarri, the machine uses sound waves to liquify the fat cells. Then she uses another attachment to push the liquified cells down so you eventually discharge the liquid. That’s done in the usual ways the body gets rid of its waste. Ulibarri said it is not uncommon for her clients to have to use the restroom after a treatment.
It doesn’t hurt, and clients may see results after the first visit, Ulibarri said. However, it could take a few visits to see results. It just depends on the client’s body.
Ulibarri said this is not for weight loss. This treatment is to aid in reducing inches. It is one more tool to be used, she said, in a weight loss journey.
“This is a 50-50,” Ulibarri said. “If the client is not cooperating, it’s not going to work as well.”
Ulibarri has men and women clients; she even uses it on herself.
This is a no-judgement zone, so no matter what your size is Ulibarri wants you to feel beautiful. She has been on her own weight-loss journey so she understands the difficulty of it. That’s why she named the spa Sois Belle, You Are Beautiful.
“That’s my thing,” she said. “I want everybody to feel good about themselves.”
Ulibarri trained and was certified at New Body Sculpting in Phoenix. She is a medical assistant for a local Willcox doctor.
Treatments last close to two hours. Appointments can be made by calling 520-507-6579 or emailing sbelleluly@gmail.com. The process starts at about $120 a session.
Pickers Paradise
Down the street on Haskell, across from Source of Coffee, is a business where it pays to be a regular because you never know what’s coming. Need a pair of Baby Yoda Ears? How about a roll of designer ... ahem ... toilet paper? A dolly? What about a tile cutter? At Pickers Paradise, Burke Jones and Alex Chamness say they get a delivery truck just about every other day, and you never know what’s on it.
“We buy truckloads of liquidations,” assistant manager Jones said. “That could be anything from a returned item, damaged goods or something brand new that was just back stock in the store. We bring it all in. We make sure that’s it’s all right, not broken or have missing pieces, or going to try to attack you, and then we sell it for 60% to 40% off the retail price, and we pay the sales tax.”
The point at Pickers Paradise is this: If you need some kind of household good, you may find it there and at a much-reduced price. They even have toys.
Merchandise comes from many different stores. One day it might be Walmart, another day Home Depot. Jones and Chamness never know what will come in next.
“The store changes just about every time you walk in the door,” Jones said. “That’s our unofficial motto.”
This is not like shopping at Nordstrom, though the service is every bit as good. It’s more like adventure shopping. Prices are hand written on each item and though the place looks a bit empty, there is plenty to look at. Jones said they intend to get more shelving, which means more items. If you don’t find something today, come back tomorrow. You never know.
“We want people to know that we’re here to be your premiere liquidation retailer,” Jones said. “Of course, we’re not going to have consistent stock like Walmart or bigger stores, but what we do have is a pretty wide variety and brand-new items every week.”
Jones said each load has its quirks. A recent delivery brought 4,000 sponges and 200 tile cutters.
Chamness is the manager. Both he and Jones are 19 years old, come from local ranches and are eager to make the business a success.
“Customer service is our No. 1 thing we strive for,” Chamness said. “We are small but we will always do our best to treat everyone right.”
Full disclosure: This reporter bought a roll of 75-cent designer toilet paper. Only the wrapper is decorative. The paper is white.
Shavataco
Longing to spend some time by the sea but don’t have the time? You’re in luck because the Sea of Cortez has come to Willcox. Make a stop at El Shavataco food truck and you will be able to sample a taco camaron or taco pescado, ceviche and other dishes, all done in Baja style. Look for the cocktails, made with cucumber, onion, tomato, avocado and cilantro and featuring fresh shrimp or fresh shrimp and octopus.
“It’s something different,” owner Ernesto Negrete said. He gets tired of eating the same food over and over and thought others might feel the same, so he opened the truck.
The truck is neatly tucked in the back of the side lot of Kempton Chevrolet, 370 W. Rex Allen. It’s squeaky clean, and the staff is friendly. English and Spanish are spoken here.
The truck came to Willcox when Negrete looked around Willcox and asked himself if he could find a place to open a business. Finding no Ensenada, Baja-style food, he thought he could offer a taste of his home; Negrete is from Ensenada, Baja Mexico. His favorite item? The Taco Gubernador, a taco stuffed with stewed smoke marlin, shrimp and cheese. That’s also the favorite of Alejandra Espinosa, the chef. She’s from Mexicali, Baja Mexico, so she knows her way around a serving of aguachile.
“We are a family business,” Espinosa said in Spanish, while Negrete translated. “I’m new here in town, and I would like people to know that I like it here in Willcox, and I would like the chance to prove to people that our food is good.”
Negrete said he wants people to give them a try, and then leave a review, good or bad, on Facebook, Yelp, somewhere on the internet.
“We would like people to give us a chance; come and try us,” Negrete said. “You’re more than welcome to leave any reviews. We want some bad ones, anything that would help us do better.”
Prices are reasonable. Find the menu on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shavataco/?ref=page_internal
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
There is no shade so when you go wear a hat or bring a parasol. It’s not that Negrete didn’t think about that. It’s that the hungry Willcox wind has already eaten two of Negrete’s coverings.