WILLCOX — Ready to show your artistic chops to the city of Willcox, while contributing to the work of the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library? Now’s your chance.
Because of maintenance work that has to be done on library, it will get a new exterior coat of paint, which will cover, unfortunately, the mural on the Maley Street side of the building. Rather than leave the wall blank, however, the city’s new-kid-on-the-block Arts Commission, headed by Gayle Berry, is looking for an artist to design and execute a new mural.
“This mural opens opportunities for local artists to ‘Imagine, Create and Achieve’ a new piece of public art for Willcox to enjoy,” Berry said. She also is executive director of Willcox Theater and Arts.
Berry said the library is more than just books so the members of the commission wanted to reflect the library’s role in the community. They set the theme for the new mural as “Imagine, Create and Achieve.”
To be selected to be the mural artist, you have to send in an application, which asks for a description of your style, references, pictures of other work and your website if you have one, to name a few items. Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria: how the design fits with the theme, creativity, the capacity of the artist to execute the design and the cost. The final design will be selected by the arts commission, which doesn’t expect to have an easy time deciding on the winner.
“We look forward to seeing the excellent entries from our local artists that showcase the themes imagine, create, and achieve,” said Robert Wisler, assistant to Willcox city manager. “We expect it will be a tough decision to pick out just one submission, but we will likely have other projects in the near future that we will draw from these entries as well.”
Deadline to submit an application is July 15.
The mural will be an important part of the city landscape, Wisler said.
“The Elsie S. Hogan Community Library is a focal point of our city as it provides high educational and entertainment value for all age ranges, and we’re delighted to see a new mural dedicated to those purposes,” he added.
This is the inaugural project of the Willcox Arts Commission, and it is looking for people to come aboard and give their input.
“We would welcome having additional members from the community on the arts commission to work on more ideas for art in the community,” Berry added.
For information or for the application visit https://willcox.az.gov/ElsieSHoganLibraryMuralRequestforProposals.