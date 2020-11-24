WILLCOX — For the first time in many months, new movies are coming to theaters across the country, including Willcox Historic Theater.
“We’re delighted to have new movies,” said the theater Executive Director Gayle Berry. While the theater has shown many classics or already released films during a period when studios are uncertain about potential box office success, some new titles are slated for showings.
On Wednesday, “The Croods: A New Age” will start playing every evening at 6:30 p.m until Dec. 10, and two days later another sequel, “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” will spend a week in the 7 p.m. slot. Both films are rated PG and will have weekend matinee showings at 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. respectively.
While the future of film releases remains unknown, Berry said she thinks “Wonder Woman 1984” will premiere sometime around Christmas.
Despite the lack of weekly blockbusters, the Willcox Historic Theater and its sister organization Studio 128 have a full calendar of community events.
This Saturday, Studio 128 is hosting an in-person and virtual Paint Night, as Amanda Berger will lead participants through emulating an existing painting. If you want to go in-person or paint along on Facebook Live you can buy tickets at willcoxtheater.com.
For those interested in a different art form, the Studio is holding a crafts class for Christmas themed sock gnomes on Dec 12.
Some other events include a recorded performance by the National Philharmonic named “All American Composers” at 2:30 on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Studio 128, and a Live on Stage Performance by guitarist Michael Lich at seven inside The Palace of Art and Theater (located a couple of doors down from Studio 128). Check the theater’s website for updated information, tickets, and even more events.
In addition to showcasing an array of talent from around the world, Studio 128’s Genevieve Landman is organizing local youth to perform a rendition of the play “Ho, Ho, Ho, The Santa Claus Chronicles.” Landman said it will be “about the comings and goings of the North Pole.” Showtimes are Dec. 22 and 26 at 6 p.m., and Dec. 27 at noon, all at The Palace.
“Kids 11 and up are encouraged to join the crew,” said Landman. She’s looking for “Scenic painters, lighting designers, sound effects people, make-up artists, and those who have a general interest in art and design … ”
Anyone interested in participating can contact Landman at oremont330@gmail.com, willcoxtheater@gmail.com or call 520-766-3335.
Studio 128 and the nearby Palace are open for the public to explore every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Studio 128 also hosts a weekly Open Lab on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m., which gives anyone (supervised) access to the bay of computers, the 3-D printers, and their laser engraver, to name a few things.
Every Friday starting on Dec. 4, the studio is organizing a kid’s art club for all ages with weekly themes and two age groups. On Dec. 18, the studio will host one of its smARTMaker labs, which allows anyone ages 11-18 to learn basic coding and tinkering.