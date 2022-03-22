WILLCOX — Willcox is growing and a new realty company is here to prove it.
Realty Executives Arizona Territory opened an office at 200 N. Haskell Ave. in December. Staffed by two Willcox natives, Karen Clem and Sheridan Givens know their way around town and country. John Murtaugh is the broker. There also is an office in Pearce.
Look around and you will see two other new businesses, Pickers Paradise and Sois Belle Body Sculpting by Luly. And that's not all.
"I just closed on the lot on Rex Allen next to Stotz Equipment," Clem said. "A Chiricahua Community Hospital, the same one that's in Sierra Vista, it's coming here. That's growth."
That growth means people are moving in and they need a place to live. That makes Willcox a good investment.
"We need rentals," Clem said. "The apartments all have waiting lists, so we do need rentals here. Or homes. There are a few on the market but they go pretty fast, but who wouldn't want to live in Willcox? I love Willcox."
Clem's roots run deep in Willcox soil. She owned the Red Nine Salon for 16 years and is a 1992 Willcox High School graduate. Her children also went to Willcox schools and her parents owned the former Berryhill Family Inn Restaurant, located where Burger King is today. In all ways she loves her town.
"I grew up small town, I wanted to raise my kids in a small town," Clem said.
What is a truth about Willcox, because of its size, is everyone knows you and if they don't now, they will very soon. There are advantages to that.
"When you go down the road they're waving to you," Clem said. "Old cowboys are having coffee in the coffee shops in the morning, and if you don't know them you're going to see them in Safeway. I always said with my kids when they got into trouble, I'm like, 'I'll know before you even get home.' When stuff happens, when there's a tragedy in the community, everybody pulls together and just helps."
Givens is the manager of the branch. She said things are happening in Willcox.
"We're busy," she said. "I think everybody's busy that actually works (real estate)."
Givens also has deep roots in Willcox and she said this is one reason to come in their door.
"We've both been here our whole lives practically, and are very familiar with the area," she said. "That's one thing. We've both been involved in the community for at least 20 years or more and we just know the area. I think that gives you a head up when you're selling real estate."
"And really, there are only a few realtors that actually grew up in Willcox, and we are two of them," Clem added.
If you go by the office and find the door locked, Clem and Givens ask that you be patient. They are working on getting someone to work the office while they are out. In the meantime, call them: 520-507-7159 or 520-507-1010.