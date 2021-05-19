Northern Cochise Community Hospital will join TMC HealthCare effective June 1 -- bringing additional medical resources and stability to the residents of southeastern Arizona.
"Living in a rural area, access to health care can often be a challenge. Northern Cochise Community Hospital has been a trusted health care provider since its inception and the importance of having accessible health care close to home has become even more evident during the COVID pandemic," said Steve Metts, chairman of the Northern Cochise Community Hospital Board of Directors. "The decision to align more closely with TMC HealthCare was made to ensure the communities we serve continue to have access to health care for many years to come."
The NCCH board has identified three key ingredients for long-term success:
Stronger alignment with a larger system to improve care coordination and financial performance
Community support, including renewal of the health care district tax in November
Enhancement of services and programs offered by NCCH
"Community support is critical to maintaining acute-care services in our community," said Metts. “Having our community’s support by utilizing services at Northern Cochise Community Hospital and the continuation of the healthcare tax district is essential to the continuation of services for our residents.”
NCCH has had a long relationship with TMC HealthCare, including being a founding member of the Southern Arizona Hospital Alliance (SAHA) in 2015.
"TMC HealthCare is pleased to form a closer relationship with NCCH and welcome the Northern Cochise hospital into our system of care," said Judy Rich, president and CEO, TMC HealthCare. "From our work in SAHA, we are familiar with the NCCH team and look forward to working with staff, physicians and the community going forward."
Northern Cochise Community Hospital will retain its community board and the tax district board will continue to be elected by the community. Mo Sheldon will continue to lead the organization as its chief executive officer.
NCCH is the sole provider of acute-care hospital services in Northern Cochise County. The hospital continues to be critical to the region's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of care for COVID patients in the emergency department and on inpatient units, through testing and, now through vaccinations.
"We have a long history of working together on SAHA and, like NCCH, TMC HealthCare is community-focused. Tucson Medical Center is the hospital of choice for so many in our community when the level of care needed exceeds the capacity of our rural hospital. In fact, the vast majority of our referrals are transferred to TMC," said Sheldon. "We believe a closer alignment will allow us to better coordinate care for those in need of transfer and, perhaps, allow us to keep more of those patients closer to home."
TMC HealthCare is a nonprofit regional health system anchored by Tucson Medical Center. Benson Hospital became affiliated with TMC HealthCare in 2018 and became a subsidiary in 2021. Rincon Neighborhood Hospital, a new 60-bed hospital on the TMC HealthCare Rincon campus in southeast Tucson, is expected to open in 2023.
