WILLCOX — Stop! You need a haircut.
That’s what the sign in front of Orlando’s Barber Shop in Willcox reads.
The sign, a repurposed stop sign mounted on a metal frame and on wheels, has been rolled out in front of the shop for years to stop passersby and propose a cut.
The small building is just off the corner of Haskell and Maley, tucked between Isabel’s South of the Border restaurant and the former Saguaro Podiatry building.
The single-story storefront is painted white, with a traditional red, white, and blue barber shop pole, a standout near one of the town’s busiest intersections.
Rolling the sign out to the sidewalk is now the duty of Jimmy Osornio, the shop’s new owner and barber.
Osornio took over the operation in June 2022 and has had steady work since.
He bought the business from Stephany “Sam” Mooney, who’d owned the shop since 2005, and who had purchased the business from Orlando Lucero.
In 1995 Lucero moved his shop to Haskell from its original location on Railroad Avenue.
Lucero, born in Morenci, arrived in Willcox in 1963 after his military service.
After first cutting hair for barber Don Bethel, Lucero opened his own shop in 1968, making it one of the oldest continuously run businesses in the city.
“I wasn’t looking to start a business, but the opportunity found me,” Osornio said, on taking over the shop.
Osornio was born in Tucson but grew up in Willcox and was quite familiar with the shop, getting his hair cut here as a youth and on return trips.
Life took him to the Phoenix area, where he started cutting hair about a decade ago, but he kept connected with family and friends in Willcox and was occasionally in town.
“When I would visit, people would ask me to cut their hair. It became that I was busy all the time when I was here,” he said. “Sam was busy too, but just wasn’t able to keep a regular schedule at the shop anymore.”
He’d been cutting hair for more than a decade, the move to open his own shop had some good timing and Mooney was ready to pass the shears.
Osornio did a bit of remodeling shortly after he took over, redoing floors, painting and rearranging, making the place his own.
Some of the original cabinetry, chairs and parlor seating are still in the shop. He gave those a little touch up, too.
Under an old cabinet drawer Osornio found two inscriptions, one reading “June 10, 1967, 104 R.R. Ave,” and “Jan 31, 1995, 111 S. Haskell,” so he decided on one of his own, “June 3, 2022.”
He’s proud of displaying the first dollar bill ever collected by the shop, a 1935 Silver Certificate dollar that reads “One Dollar in Silver Payable to the Bearer on Demand.”
It’s a great place for a hot towel face shave, time to take care of that full beard or looking for a fresh look.
The shop is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Orlando’s is losed Sundays and Mondays.
Wife Dennise helps with the business, accounting and tending to their social media presence, where they post changes in schedule and post pictures of satisfied clientele.
Call the shop at 520-643-0650, or stop in at 111 S. Haskell Ave., walk-ins are welcomed.