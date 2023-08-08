willcox-education-sanchez1.jpg

Pamela Sanchez spent the last two summers helping families in Willcox and Benson achieve their educational goals.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX – At some point over the summer hundreds of city residents may have received a knock on the door from Pamela Sanchez.

At their front door stood a young woman, 20, a university student. Not an imposing figure, a thin person in a polo, long black hair, with a bright smile, and wearing a lanyard of IDs around her neck.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?