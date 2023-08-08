WILLCOX – At some point over the summer hundreds of city residents may have received a knock on the door from Pamela Sanchez.
At their front door stood a young woman, 20, a university student. Not an imposing figure, a thin person in a polo, long black hair, with a bright smile, and wearing a lanyard of IDs around her neck.
It’s “Pam the Education Girl Sanchez,” as she’s known on Facebook, spending her summer selling at-home educational programs, working for Southwestern Advantage, an entrepreneurial program for college students.
The programs are learning systems that include a complete educational program through interactive apps, websites and books.
They provide comprehensive academic learning as well as life and leadership skills for all age groups and family units.
If she’s able to make a sale, clients become part of the online global academy and gain access to all the material in various cross-platform formats.
The college student helps local families with their education needs, and while she works on a commission basis, the financial help is the least of it, saying, “we all have a reason that we're doing this program, and one of the reasons are never money, or ever like, the number of books that we sell.
“If I have a day where I can say I gave it my all, and I got to work on developing a skill set, that’s a success.”
Today, door-to-door is a rarely seen method of sales, so how did Sanchez, a psychology major at Texas A&M University, find herself in Willcox for the second Arizona summer in a row?
“We're doing it because of something emotional, so for me it was more like personal growth, it was more, like, becoming the woman that I want to be in the future, so I can be a better mother,” she said.
Sanchez was born in Texas to Jorge and Edith Sanchez. She’s their youngest, has three older brothers, and they live in Mission, Texas, along the international border next to McAllen.
She partially grew up in Monterrey, a large Mexican city a couple of hours south of Mission, and was schooled in Mission until she entered Texas A&M.
Her first encounter with Southwest came a few years ago when her brother, Rodrigo, decided to participate in a sales and leadership program.
Like her, he found himself talking to hundreds of families each week and learning the ins and outs of running a business.
SA has been around since 1868 and is the country’s oldest entrepreneurial program for college students. That’s not a typo; the program has been around since just after the Civil War.
Each summer, about 1,500 students from more than 200 college and university campuses worldwide are involved in the opportunity to learn how to manage their own business and gain valuable soft skills not often taught in a classroom.
SA is one of more than 15 companies in the Southwestern Family of Companies, representing a wide variety of industries, amongst them publishing, coaching/consulting, insurance, travel, direct selling, real estate, and executive search.
Many of the companies are founded and led by alumni of the SA program.
Sanchez says her brother underwent such a notable personal transformation after his experience with SA he served as an example of what she wanted to achieve.
She noticed Rodrigo, who is about 18 months older, had “come back with so much confidence, he had all these people skills, and my whole family just looked at each other wondering, ‘what’s going on?' ”
Although not interested in cold-calling and knocking at doors initially, her brother and his mentor, Edgar Ibarra, eventually made enough of an impression.
Eventually attending a practice info session with Edgar and his mentor, she began to see a path to her goals by joining SA, which she did during her second semester at college.
“I have really high goals, like becoming a child psychologist, having my own family, and I know the principles that are going to raise my kids,” Sanchez said.
“I knew that something like this was going to make me develop the skills and the character that I need to achieve those goals, and goals that I have in life, so that's why I got into.”
She spent the past two summers in Willcox, Benson and Tucson, where a group of SA students is being hosted by a family, but if she achieves her goal of finishing her undergraduate work as early as next spring, it could be her last summer of sales.
Long term, she’s on a path to become Dr. Sanchez, but first, graduate school.
As this summer comes to a close, she spends time delivering some of the materials she’s sold in Willcox and Benson.
She’s excited about the skillset she is acquiring, things like goal setting, scheduling, communication, problem solving, money management, and many other skills only acquired through personal engagement required on the job.
The long hours and sacrificed summers were worth it, she says.
Ibarra, the SA market analysis manager who worked with Sanchez and her brother, says she’s “someone that's driven. Someone that has a purpose and a clear vision of who she wants to be in the future, and it's not just talking about it, but actually taking action.”
“Her incredible attitude, energy, and work ethic are contagious and inspiring for the families she gets to every single day. It's been fantastic to work with her and see her personally grow and develop her,” Ibarra said.
Her Facebook page is a collection of posts featuring her work and the satisfied families she’s been able to help.
“I'm going to be working while I study," Sanchez said. "I think I would want to work as a therapist first because you can just get your license for that, and I just want to get experience working with special needs students, I want to focus on them, on just children in general.”
She encounters a wide range of children, exposing her to a share of those with special needs or autism, saying, “I connected well, and it's a skill that not everybody has. I’m looking to work more like a therapist for all kids while I get my psychology doctorate.”
She says the time spent in Willcox and Benson were formative and enriching and only added to her motivation to achieve her long term goals.
For information on her SA visit southwesternadvantage.com