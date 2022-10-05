WILLCOX — The Rex Allen Days 2022 parade took place in Willcox Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s theme, “How the West is Fun,’’ played out along Haskell Avenue and Railroad Road as the parade went through the city’s historic downtown district.

Splendid weather graced parade viewers this year while more than 50 entries, floats, horses and wagons, Rex Allen Jr., the Willcox High School Band and dignitaries and stars appeared.

