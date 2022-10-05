WILLCOX — The Rex Allen Days 2022 parade took place in Willcox Saturday, Oct. 1. This year’s theme, “How the West is Fun,’’ played out along Haskell Avenue and Railroad Road as the parade went through the city’s historic downtown district.
Splendid weather graced parade viewers this year while more than 50 entries, floats, horses and wagons, Rex Allen Jr., the Willcox High School Band and dignitaries and stars appeared.
The parade kicks off a day of events in Willcox celebrating its hometown hero, Rex Allen, and the arts, culture and cowboy life of the area.
Those that remained at Windmill Park were treated to old-time fiddler exhibitions, live music, gunfights, vendors and wine tasting. Rex Allen Jr. as master of ceremonies shared wonderful stories about his dad and played for the crowd.
At Quail Drive Sports Park Rodeo Arena there were full days of rodeo action Saturday and Sunday. Rodeo slack, team roping and a kid’s pre-rodeo contest were held before the rodeo.
Keiller Park kept the celebration going Sunday with a carnival and fair until 2 p.m. On Saturday, the park was the location of the Cars for Kids AYSO No.1231 annual benefit car and truck show.
The music didn’t stop all day, with the Rex Allen Days Concert Series show sponsored by KHILradio.net at Willcox High School Auditorium. Jana Jae led the day with a concert at 3 p.m. Sylvia played later in the evening and John Schneider came on at 8:30 p.m. to headline the musical event.
Desert Thunder played at the Cattlerest Saloon on Haskell Avenue both Friday and Saturday night. The saloon hosted the KHIL Radio celebrity meet and greet on Friday night.
