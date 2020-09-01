The Willcox Fire Department was called to the Cochise County-Willcox Airport on Tuesday, Aug 25 when a pilot made a rough landing on the airstrip and ignited a small fire.
Michael Lindsay of Tucson apparently turned his Epic turbo prop aircraft around shortly after lift-off at 8:30 a.m. last Tuesday, said Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield.
Lindsay was apparently wrestling the steering to help the aircraft make the quick turnaround and forgot to deploy his landing gear, causing a rough belly landing that was fortunate not to injure him or his passengers, said airport manager Louise Walden.
She quickly applied fire extinguishers to an active blaze that may have started from the high friction landing and the fire department followed up by hosing the still smoldering grass near the incident, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
The aircraft was full of 200 gallons of fuel, the post said.
The aircraft sustained considerable damage, Walden said.