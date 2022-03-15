WILLCOX — You can get a lot of things at Source of Coffee: coffee, of course; hot chocolate, Italian soda; and now a job.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 2 a job fair will be taking place at the coffee house, and if you come prepared with resume in hand (if you have one) and dressed for an interview, you just might leave with a brand-new, shiny job. It could happen to you.
“There will be companies hiring on the spot,” said Benjamin Morgan, a partner owner of Source of Coffee.
Morgan said 12 companies will be represented with all sorts of different jobs at different levels of education and experience, everything from entry level to the highly technical. Any employer looking to hire is welcome to join the effort.
“Even now, after the deadline, I’m still getting phone calls,” he said. “ ’Can we still come along?’ Of course! Absolutely.”
The idea for the fair came from the human resources manager of The Blossom Farm, a Phoenix-based cannabis growing company. He asked Source to have a job fair. The fair then took on its own life and grew.
“(A representative from The Blossom Farm) asked if we would (provide) a place to host a job fair, and word got out, and then everybody in town jumped on this,” Morgan said. “We’re expecting people from Valley Telecom; people from motels, hotels in the area ... and from the city, our police department, our fire department, and lots of smaller businesses, too.”
Morgan mentioned trucking companies, shops, and local farms would be represented.
He added that Valley Telecom is looking for construction technicians. What is that? Come and find out. There are other jobs, too.
“The police department is looking for both certified and non-certified officers,” Morgan said. “They are willing to train ... and drivers. We’re looking for a lot of drivers.”
Tirrito Farm is another employer that will be represented.
Greg Hancock, one of the owners of the Arizona Sunset Inn, is going to be one of the employers who means to hire right there. He needs staff for laundry, housekeeping, breakfast and someone who can be on call.
“Since the new year hit, I think people are getting over the COVID stuff, so they’re really traveling,” he said. “About every night we’ve sold out, so we’re needing a lot of housekeeping and maintenance work to keep it all going. Also, we’ve opened up a breakfast so I need a cook for that. I hope that maybe this job fair will help people outside of the community see what we have to offer in Willcox.”
You don’t need a resume for Hancock to hire you, he said, but you do need to have the right attitude.
“We’d like to find people that have pride in Willcox,” Hancock said. “We’re the faces of (Willcox) for the tourists that come to (our) places.”
Morgan is quite impressed that the city is pulling hard to make Willcox a choice.
“Take the Arizona Sunset Inn, just down the road from us, for example, their investment in their iconic place in town and opening more rooms, creating more jobs,” Morgan said. “In doing so there’s a jump for the staff that’s already there ... Certainly since I’ve been here I’ve been really impressed by the city of Willcox, the Chamber of Commerce, the established businesses and groups of everyday citizens who work really hard to integrate opportunity.”
For information as an employer or a job seeker, call Source, 520-766-6677, and ask for Morgan. A flyer with a list of employers will soon be posted at Source.