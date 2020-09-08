A small hazardous propane-leaking truck was towed away from Safeway parking lot by order of the Willcox Fire Department on Sunday.
A propane fuel leak from a customer pickup truck caused a brief concern at the Safeway Supermarket Sunday afternoon in Willcox.
“It got called in as a possible propane leak,” Public Safety spokesperson Julie Teeters said. “Safeway personnel thought it may be coming from their bottles of propane they sell out in front of the store. The fire department determined that the leak wasn't coming from there as customers stayed inside the store while new ones were not allowed to come in.”
The store manager pointed to the area where they smelled the leak the most and it turned out to be a vehicle parked near the front entrance of the store. The vehicle, owned by Adriana Alvarado, ran on propane, Teeters said, and had damage near its own propane tanks.
Curtis Kuhn was apparently driving the truck and was located inside the store at the time of the assessment. Kuhn, however, left the scene on foot and didn’t talk to the fire department.
Further investigation showed a blown tire on the rear of the truck that was running on the rim and they believe the debris from the tire damaged the tanks underneath. They believe a small line attached to the tanks was leaking and causing the smell of the propane.
There was no serious hazard to bystanders and the fire department presence was precautionary, Teeters said.
Further investigation is pending. The truck was towed away by a private firm.