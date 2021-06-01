WILLCOX — Willcox City Council will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds Thursday during a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The city of Willcox is set to receive approximately $531,608 in Fiscal Year 21 federal CDBG funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account.
Some areas where the city council is looking at using CDBG funds are renovating the city pool; community center building improvements; Keiller Park improvements; event center at Quail Park; multi-purpose trails along the Willcox Flood Canal; curb, gutter, drainage and sidewalk improvements along Scott Street; affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity; a sidewalk along Arizona Avenue; workout and exercise equipment along walking paths; City Hall improvements to include windows, roof and painting; and downtown Railroad Alley improvements project to include painting and multiuse along the alleyway.
Other topics on the agenda are gas rate presentation, a report on performance/pay merit increases and an ordinance amending the zoning definitions for Residential and Historical Preservation in the city.
For questions or information on this agenda contact City Clerk Crystal Hadfield at chadfield@willcox.az.gov or 520-384-4271.
A recap of this special meeting will be in next week’s county edition of the Herald/Review.