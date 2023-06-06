WILLCOX — The Ranching Heritage Festival celebrating the working cowboy kicks off Friday, June 9, and runs through Saturday along historic Railroad Avenue.
The festival offers the community a hands-on fun experience for those interested in learning more about the impact of ranching in Southern Arizona.
It's a chance to hear and learn from local ranchers and working cowboys about the historic and modern ranching life.
Witness first-hand how the ranching lifestyle has been preserved for the past 150 years.
On Friday hear wild tales from cowboy hall-of-famers and enjoy a Western-style steak dinner followed by a festive street dance.
The panel discussion starts at 5 p.m., dinner at the Elks Lodge is at 6:30 p.m., and dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. featuring Billy Shaw Jr.
Dinner tickets are available at Maid Rite Feeds for $40 or can be purchased online at willcox-historic-theater.square.site.
On Saturday the festival begins at 10 a.m. with live demonstrations as vendors open for business.
Wild West Turquoise, Skyroots Soaps and Salves, AZ Wooden Flag Co., Giselle Dilleaudeau, Pushing R Luck Designs, Southern Desert Studio, Scentsy, B & B Designs, Lazy H Farm and Mescal Movie Set are among the vendors.
Round-pen demonstrations on livestock handling, horsemanship, trick roping and kids games run through the morning.
Animal Alley will feature different breeds of cattle and other farm animals.
Western silent movies will play, and a cowboy life virtual reality can be experienced.
The Willcox Art League will host a pop-up art show featuring local artists.
A series of lectures and panels begins at 10 a.m. with The Last Roundup of the Y Cattle Company presented by local historian Kathy Klump.
Ranch history panel discussions of the Monk Ranch, Allaire Ranch, Sanders Ranch, Rafter X and Chiricahua Cattle Co. begin at 1 and 2 p.m.
There will be live entertainment throughout the day with Johnny and Jack starting things off at 10 a.m. Buck Helton takes the stage at 1 p.m. and Andy Hersey starts playing at 4 p.m.
Line dance lessons begin at 6:30 p.m., and there will be a street dance with Crossroads playing live at 7:30 p.m.
The Willcox Theater and Arts organizes and puts on the festival with the support of Arizona Office of Tourism.
Information can be found on the theater Facebook page, willcoxtheater.com, or by calling 520-766-3335
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone