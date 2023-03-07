WILLCOX — It was a starry night at the Willcox Elks Lodge as local supporters of the arts gathered for the sixth annual Red Carpet Shindig, a fundraiser for the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts, on Saturday, March 4.

A packed ballroom of the county’s generous patrons of the arts were treated to a red carpet parade of interviews with celebrities from television’s past, a delicious dinner, then a spirited live auction.

