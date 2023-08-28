WILLCOX — You can participate in a bit of Willcox culture by entering the Rex Allen Days Parade held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m.
The yearly celebration honors Willcox hometown hero Rex Allen, the famous “singing cowboy.”
WILLCOX — You can participate in a bit of Willcox culture by entering the Rex Allen Days Parade held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m.
The yearly celebration honors Willcox hometown hero Rex Allen, the famous “singing cowboy.”
Willcox celebrates the love and devotion Allen had for his town and its people.
He was a legit cowboy before becoming a performing artist, and it is said he was very proud of his Willcox brand, never missing an opportunity to return and contribute to the community.
This year’s parade theme is the Carousel of Progress.
The parade is part of a three-day celebration of western culture held Oct. 6-8, beginning with a Hall of Fame Cowboy dinner on Friday, parade on Saturday morning followed by two days of festival activities.
The party spills over to Kieller Park, where musical sets, food and vendors entertain.
“The Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and Rex Allen Days extends an invitation to all groups, businesses, community members, schools, and any other entities that would like to join our beautiful parade," Ashley Finley said. "We would like to make this the biggest parade to date with your help.”
Finley and her son run the family-owned Dos Cabezas Coffee Co. on Haskell Avenue, and she’s a chamber board member.
Parade entries will compete for the overall award, the celebration of agriculture award, Wilcox pride award, musical excellence, art imagination and creativity award, cowboy spirit, and local pride award.
Organizers are waiving the entry fee for a nonprofit or a school that would like to participate in the parade.
The regular $45 entry fee deadline is Sept. 1. After that it goes up to $10 until Sept. 31, and there is a $60 day-of-show fee.
A paper application can be picked up at 145 N. Curtis and mailed back to that address.
Application entries can be mailed, emailed, or filed online.
For questions email a.finley2015@hotmail.com or call Finley at 520-507-1858.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.