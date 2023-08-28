WILLCOX — You can participate in a bit of Willcox culture by entering the Rex Allen Days Parade held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m.

The yearly celebration honors Willcox hometown hero Rex Allen, the famous “singing cowboy.”

