WILLCOX — “There were people standing along the fences and there were spectators wrapped around the contestant side for lack of space on the fan’s side of the rodeo on Saturday,” said Rex Allen Days board member Michael Clement.
The larger than normal crowd at the rodeo, which also ran on Sunday, highlighted the well-attended weekend celebration of the 69th annual Rex Allen Days in Willcox.
“The ticket line Saturday night at the carnival got as big as 150 feet,” said Clement, the carnival chair and park co-chair. Visitors who had a hard time finding a rodeo or a carnival in Arizona flocked to the events that Willcox willingly hosted.
The Saturday morning parade had barely 25 entries by the middle of last week, but ballooned to 55 by the day of the event.
Former rodeo queen Honey Nicholson and her ex-rodeo queen compatriots were a popular entry.
“Honey said there was a lot of fun and energy from the fans and she loved our new interactive professional announcer at the parade,” Clement said.
“While a lot of the local older population were not there because of COVID concerns, there were a lot more people from out of town,” he said. “The car show also had a phenomenal showing with nearly 135 entries.”
“Overall there were very positive reviews and I feel the weekend went extremely well,” Clement said.