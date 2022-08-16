WILLCOX – A new queen was crowned, and new royalty has been chosen to represent the Rex Allen Days Rodeo for 2022-23.
On Aug. 13, contestants and last year’s royalty in the Rex Allen Rodeo Pageant gathered early in the morning at the arena at Quail Park for the horsemanship portion of the contest.
Later in the day, the group gathered at Elks Lodge No. 2131 for a luncheon and pageant.
Rodeo royalty consists of the queen, a princess and two sweethearts. The queen/princess position is limited to 14– 19-year-olds, and the sweethearts are 10 to 13 years of age.
The duties of the court are to represent Rex Allen Days at events and rodeos throughout the state.
“We go to rodeos, represent the Rex Allen Days Rodeo committee,” outgoing Queen Taylor Lamoureaux said.
“By running sponsor flags, helping out selling raffle tickets, we help at junior kids rodeos, too, it's a whole bunch of stuff that you get to do, and just fun,” Lamoureaux added. “It’s been a blast.”
A panel of three judges evaluated the contestants in three categories: horsemanship, a private interview and public address to the attendees of the event.
Lynnea Kartchner, a 14-year-old from Willcox, was crowned the 2022-23 Rex Allen Days Rodeo Queen. Tylee Williams, 14, from Willcox became Rodeo Princess.
“A rodeo queen's biggest responsibilities is leadership, showing kindness and representing Rex Allen Days,” the new queen said.
“I would love to be the Rex Allen Days Rodeo Queen for many reasons, such as supporting the rodeo industry, gaining experience from some of the rodeo royalty legends I hope to meet,” Kartchner said. “And to the same for younger girls who hope to do this one day, to show them that it's a great way of life for so many people including myself.”
Paizley Davis and Shaycee Goodwin, both from Benson, are the new Rodeo Sweethearts.
“I'm a fun-loving, smart and funny 12-year-old in Benson Middle School,” Davis said during her speech to the audience. “I'm passionate about rodeo, my dogs and my family. I like helping people and making them smile. I'm eager to learn new things and I love traveling with my horse and fellow ‘sash sisters.’ ”
The pageant is a tradition that started in 1954, shortly after the Rex Allen Days began to be celebrated.
Cathe Shelton, the pageant organizer, was a former royalty member. She’s been event organizer for the past three years and did it for a single year in 2013.
With the assistance of Jackie Robson and Michelle Wilson of the Elks Club, they were able to keep the festivities on track.
The lodge was filled with proud family and supporters who enjoyed DJ entertainment, raffles and a barbecue lunch before the finale.
The Micasu Cattle Company was a major sponsor of the event, but the list of contributors and donations from throughout the community was generous and contributed gifts to the winners and raffle prizes.
Rex Allen Days is a yearly celebration in Wilcox honoring a hometown hero, the famous “singing cowboy” Rex Allen.
It was not Allen’s fame that Willcox celebrates, but rather the love and devotion Rex had for his town and its people. It was said he was proud of his Willcox brand, never missing an opportunity to return and contribute to the community.
Every October, since 1951, the town has celebrated the music and life of their cowboy hero with a rodeo, parade, dances, cowboy poetry readings, a film festival and Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrations.
Multiple days of events take place all over town, and in recent years they’ve added gun shows, tractor pulls, concerts, softball tournaments and a car show to the festivities. Check out reaxallendays.org for this year’s lineup.