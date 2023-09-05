Hallyways2.jpg

The Hallyways

 submitted

This year's Rex Allen Days lineup serves up a wagonload of musical entertainment with shows Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8.

Western country, gospel, mariachi and rock, will be represented in this year’s celebration of  hometown hero and singing cowboy Rex Allen. All performances are at the Keiller Park Ramada.

Buck.jpg

Buck Helton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?