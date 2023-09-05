This year's Rex Allen Days lineup serves up a wagonload of musical entertainment with shows Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8.
Western country, gospel, mariachi and rock, will be represented in this year’s celebration of hometown hero and singing cowboy Rex Allen. All performances are at the Keiller Park Ramada.
Hallyways performs Friday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Hallyways originated in late 2018 in Tucson, initially operating under the moniker "Alias Civil." However, in 2022, the band underwent a name change to become Hallyways.
Their music is characterized by memorable melodies and lyrics drawn from their own life experiences and diverse musical influences, encompassing genres such as pop/rock, alternative and modern country.
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, which temporarily halted their live performances, Hallyways channeled their energy into releasing music.
They introduced five singles, diligently promoting their work until it garnered the attention of radio stations in Central and South America.
This newfound recognition led to opportunities for private events, online performances, radio station interviews and blog features.
Remarkably, Hallyways' original Spanish compositions resonate strongly with audiences in Central and South America, earning them a dedicated fanbase.
Their current focus is expanding their reach to listeners in the U.S. Noteworthy singles in their discography include "Ganas" (May 2020), "Sigo Aquí" (Aug 2020), "Cuando" (Nov. 2020), "Para Lo Que Fui" (Jan. 2021), and "Te Amo" (July 2023).
The Afterlife Project performs Friday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 p.m.
The Christian rock/worship band is deeply rooted in their faith and love for Jesus Christ.
Their musical style is diverse, spanning from worship and contemporary to rock, connecting with a range of audiences.
They are a regular presence at Rex Allen Days, and they also participate in a few other gigs throughout the year.
The band's core members include Jason LaVallie on guitar and lead vocals, Aaron Willhite on drums and Gerald Kimzey on bass. However, they can expand to include up to seven members.
The Afterlife Project's music is deeply rooted in their faith.
They perform a mix of original compositions and popular Christian contemporary songs from the radio. Their repertoire is diverse, encompassing genres like classic rock, country, Christian contemporary and Southern rock.
They draw inspiration from a wide range of artists, including Elvis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Brothers, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Keith Green, Carmen, Beatles, Jimmy Swaggart, Slash, George Strait, Tom Petty, and David Crowder.
They're dedicated to spreading their message through music and are available for a wide range of events, including church gatherings, youth events, weddings, anniversaries, and outreach programs.
Buck Helton is on stage Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at noon.
Helton brings the music, history, and romance of the West to the Willcox stage.
Whether you're into historically accurate costumes, the songs of the trail and the stories behind them, Buck can bring the golden age of the B-Westerns back to life with the great tunes of Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Tex Ritter and Rex Allen.
Besides Allen, Autry, Ritter and Rogers, the Sons of the Pioneers, Janet McBride, Elton Britt, Marty Robbins, Don Edwards, Johnny Cash, Eddy Arnold, Tex Owens, Tex Ritter, Hank Thompson and Bob Wills are all musical influences of Helton's.
He’s a familiar face on Love of the West and can often be seen on the Texas Country Gospel Hour appearing worldwide on Gospel Music Television.
The singer, songwriter, yodeler extraordinaire, award-winning cowboy poet, author, columnist, humorist, emcee, and Western actor makes appearances throughout Texas, the Midwest and Southwest.
He has recorded 11 CD's, including the latest, "From the Mountains to the Prairie," an album of duets called "Riding Double." A a sought-after emcee and voice-over artist, he has recorded over 2,000 radio and TV commercials.
Helton writes the "Golden Nuggets" column for the Western Music Association's magazine The Western Way, and runs the Cowboy Music and Poetry group on Facebook, which is the largest online group dedicated to Western Entertainment.
Carol Markstrom puts on a show Friday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.
Her captivating performances traverse the genres of folk, Americana, Western roots, and country, earning her well-deserved recognition on national and international stages.
With a substantial list of awards to her name, Markstrom's music resonates with audiences worldwide, thanks to her emotive vocals and evocative songwriting.
Notably, her album "Mile After Mile" received the prestigious Western Album of the Year honor at the Will Rogers Awards, Academy of Western Artists, cementing her status as a major artist.
Country Music People magazine lauds this release, affirming that its songs are meant to be enjoyed time and time again.
Markstrom's songwriting prowess shines bright, evident in her victory at the Cowpokes International Film Festival for her song "Kay-Yah Ha Chickasaw," which claimed first place for best songwriting lyrics.
Additionally, her song "Bandida" from the Desert Rose CD earned the esteemed Best Music Video Award at the Wild Bunch Film Festival. In 2022-23, her musical talents extended to the world of film, as she secured awards for Best Song/Musical Score for the film "Miner's Candle" from the Will Rogers Medallion Awards.
Described as a singer-songwriter, recording artist and performer, Markstrom's music transcends geographical boundaries, captivating audiences from the far north of Alaska to the southern U.S.
The American West often serves as inspiration for her songwriting, while the stories of Indigenous people also influence her compositions, earning her recognition as a finalist for a Native American Music Award and three-time recipient of the Silver Arrow Award from Spirit Wind Records.
Markstrom's resonant and powerful vocals, often likened to iconic artists like Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow and Natalie Merchant, leave an indelible mark on her fans.
RedJack performs at the Keiller Park Ramada Saturday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.
The band is a versatile musical ensemble specializing in an eclectic range of genres, including country, country rock, blues, and classic rock. With over six years of performance experience spanning across Arizona and New Mexico, RedJack has solidified their presence in the local music scene. The band comprises five talented members, each with distinct backgrounds and musical prowess.
At the forefront of RedJack is Ernie McCormick, the lead singer and charismatic front man. He boasts a soulful and captivating voice, honed through years of professional singing since his teenage years.
Jim Young, the band's lead guitarist and synthesizer maestro, brings over three decades of guitar expertise to the table.
His fingerpicking mastery is complemented by a synth setup that adds depth to RedJack's sound, incorporating instruments like the organ, banjo, keyboards, lap steel and more.
Jim Lutz, on drums and percussion, is a true multi-instrumentalist with skills encompassing guitar and bass. However, it's the drums that ignite his passion.
Joe Ferguson, a U.S. Army vet and retired police officer, takes charge of guitars and vocals in the band. With over 45 years of guitar-playing experience and studio work in East Tennessee, Joe is a seasoned musician.
Completing the lineup is Michael Curtis, handling bass guitar and vocals, along with his harmonica skills.
RedJack's performances are characterized by high energy and a diverse repertoire that never fails to engage, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the audience.