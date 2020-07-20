The Rex Allen Museum has recognized veteran volunteer Pierre Brehm, 90, for educating visitors on the life and accomplishments of Allen, one of Brehm’s dearest friends.
“I love to talk about Rex, to tell stories about him,” Brehm said. “I do this in memory of Rex. I will volunteer for as long as I can.”
The museum board awarded Brehm with a plaque reading “The Rex Allen Arizona Cowboy Museum & Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame Thank you for your time and dedication for 30 years.” The award also holds a shining silver clock, representing Brehm’s steadfastness to the organization. He said the award was a complete surprise to him.
“Pierre finds out what the visitor knows about Rex when they come inside so he can give them the whole story. He wants to make sure that they get all the facts about (Allen),” said fellow museum volunteer and board member Sue O’Hare.
Another one of Brehm’s signatures as a tour guide is his relaxed, patient demeanor. He’s glad to answer any questions you have, and “If I don’t have the answer, I’ll make one up in a hurry.” Brehm has extensive knowledge of Allen’s extensive discography, filmography, horse, clothing, etc, so stumping him is nigh impossible.
Brehm grew up in Pennsylvania, but ever since he was a little boy, he idolized the settings and stars of Westerns. Brehm first heard Rex Allen’s voice on Pittsburg’s KDKA radio in the early ‘40s, when the silver-tongued cowboy was getting his initial exposure.
Brehm begged his mother to move to Arizona, the center of his fascination, but she never gave in. He eventually made it to Willcox, Arizona on Nov. 11, 1986, one of many dates he remembers with precision.
“I moved here for the tradition, for the history,” said Brehm.
Decades after first hearing Allen’s voice, Brehm met him in person on Aug. 27 of 1987, and the two formed a bond that lasted until Allen passed. According to Brehm, he and Allen shared a distinct love and pride for Willcox, and they often saw each other at the museum.
Brehm started his volunteer work at the Rex Allen Museum in 1990, sharing his passion for Allen and the culture he represented. He has volunteered one day a week for 30 years, equating to 1,560 days of service, according to O’Hare. Over the years, Pierre also volunteered at the Friends of the Library, the Chiricahua Regional Museum and the Chamber of Commerce. He won Willcox Citizen of the Year in 1996, is a permanent member of the Knights Columbus and commanded the Willcox branch of the Arizona Rangers.
One of Brehm’s greatest memories as an Arizona Ranger is when he, as a Lieutenant Commander, bestowed Allen with an honorary Ranger membership in 1995.
“It’s hard to tell who was prouder, Rex for getting it, or me for giving it to him,” said Brehm.
A few years later, on December 17, 1999, Allen died at the age of 79 after releasing his last album, a collaboration with Don Edwards called A Pair to Draw To.
“I put that CD in and listened to it again and again all the way to Pennsylvania and back,” said Brehm.
He still misses his friend, but despite his bittersweet memories, Brehm ensures that a part of Allen lives on through the museum.
“I’ve seen many presidents and volunteers go, but I’m here to stay,” said Brehm.
He and his fellow volunteers take pride in his willingness to give tours every week, even when he’s feeling a little fragile.
If you want to take a tour of the Rex Allen Museum with Brehm, he works every Friday and is happy to tell you everything you wish to know.
If you wish to visit the museum in any capacity, it is open on Mondays from 10-1 with live music, 11-3 from Tuesday to Saturday, and closed on Sundays and any major holiday.