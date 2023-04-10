WILLCOX – Gardeners in Cochise County have all heard the advice to “wait until the mesquites leaf out.” That’s how you know we’ve seen the last frosts.
This is the time of year when the county landscape transforms from browns, grays and yellows to emerging pockets of green and spectacular wildflower displays that all signal an impending spring.
It’s the time of year that the vintners at Rhumb Line Vineyard & Lavender Farm eagerly await the buds to break on their vines.
Their hope is that Willcox has seen its last frost of the winter, avoiding any damage to the tender new growth, their 2023 vintage.
The vineyard and farm are the home, business, and life of Michelle Minta and Todd Myers.
They became Cochise County residents in 2012 when they bought the 60 acres of land in the heart of the Willcox American Viticulture Area.
A year later they planted their first grape vines, Spanish, Italian and Rhone varietals.
The produce from those plantings is now sold to local winemakers, all of it, as they don’t make their own wine.
Spring brings to life another feature of the farms, Minta’s lavender patch, initially planted in 2017.
The summer-flowering evergreen plant grows well in the area, is tolerant of some frost and thrives when well-tended.
Peak flowering is June through July, when the flowering stalks are harvested and processed.
Minta planted the flower because she’s an admirer of flowers and found it grew well on the property.
Its simplest use is to create traditional bundles of the fresh flowers to sell. Those same bundles are dried, which preserves the color and aroma for future use or display.
Having an abundance of the flower she began to research into the uses for it, and having a great number of allergies, she sought ways of making everything as simply and naturally as possible.
Then she launched All Luv Natural Products, a line of soaps, lotions, and oils, selling online.
Once dry, the buds of the lavender stems are used for their sachets and culinary products.
“We love the subtle flavor of lavender in our fig balsamic jam and during the summer, in our ice cold, lavender-lemon water,” Minta said.
The raw lavender is processed into essential oils and hydrosol, a process that requires distillation of the flowers in a large kettle.
Hydrosol is an aromatic water created as a byproduct when the lavender is distilled.
About one pound of flowers produces 10 to 15 ml. of oil. The oils are for soaps, lip balms, candles, diffusers and other natural beauty and aromatherapy products.
The lavender patch has been so productive that last year Minta decided on a festival, a celebration, in honor of what has turned into an amazing annual display of flowers at the vineyard.
“It’s not something I’d ever done before,” Minta amusingly looks back at the inaugural festival in 2022. “I had to get my tents, and my products. I asked a lot of questions, and I was slow.
"But it was fun, and at the same time we didn’t know how many people would come. I told the people that participated I didn’t know if it would be 40 people, or 400, I just didn’t know.”
She said about 200 people came to the festival last year and vendors were successful.
“There were way more people than I thought, and vendors were selling, it was great,” Michelle added.
She set up a distilling demo under her canopy to show guests the process used to create her products.
That small success has energized their second-year effort. Rhumb Line has announced the Lavender Festival for June 10.
Local artisan vendors with cheeses, food, art, and pastries are expected.
Minta shares her culinary lavender with vendors to use and infuse into products on that day, so expect lavender, jams, ice cream or sorbet for the festival.
Andy's BBQ Pit and Curbside Kitchen will bring its mobile eateries to the festival.
Wine and beer tastings, $20 for a flight of 10 tastings, includes the $5 admission.
Bottled versions of the samples from Chateau Tumbleweed, Sand-Reckoner, Four Tails Vino Stache, and Tirrito Farm Brewery will be sold to go.
Musician Jay Faircloth will perform live.
The lavender fest is held at the south entrance of the vineyard, also the location of another facet of the operation, The Farm Huts, a pair of Airbnb rentals.
The units are quonset-style huts, ribbed, metallic buildings used in military and agricultural applications, but with contemporary living interiors and porch patios.
The rentals offer panoramic views of Dos Cabezas, a close-up view of the Rhumb Line Vineyard ag experience, and they’re embedded in the farm’s lavender patch.
Plus, the rentals are within a short hop of several wineries, tasting rooms and Tirrito’s brewery and restaurant.
Yet another facet, a developing one, is an olive grove. In 2018, after over a year of expert advice and research, they planted five varietals, four Spanish, a Picqual, Mission, Arbequina and Manzanillo. There is one Italian varietal, a Coratina.
By 2019 Minta and Myers had planted more than 300 olive trees.
The farm is in constant growth mode, with more vines planted, a retail and lavender production shop under construction, and under research and development, a joint project with the University of Arizona growing test varieties of pomegranates.
The Lavender Festival runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, children 5 and younger are admitted free.
Rhumb Line Vineyard is at 6255 S. Bennett Place. Visit rhumblinevineyard.com for information.