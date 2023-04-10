WILLCOX – Gardeners in Cochise County have all heard the advice to “wait until the mesquites leaf out.” That’s how you know we’ve seen the last frosts.

This is the time of year when the county landscape transforms from browns, grays and yellows to emerging pockets of green and spectacular wildflower displays that all signal an impending spring.

