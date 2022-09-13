WILLCOX – Out of an abundance of caution Willcox schools went into lockdown shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an armed robbery was reported at the Willcox Apartments located directly across from the schools.
“In order to ensure the safety of the children and the students we locked down the schools, but the children are safe, police just did final sweeps, and we are reopening classrooms right now,” Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke announced about an hour after the incident.
“Around the campus we'll have law enforcement here for the remainder of the day, just to ensure the safety of the students since a suspect is still at large,” Blaschke said.
The robbery suspect was described as “an individual wearing a blue or white surgical-type mask, it was a male, he had a black jacket and carried a black pistol.”
As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday the suspect remained at large and likely still armed. Anyone having seen or who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Willcox Police Department.
Willcox Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Davis said, “the lockdown was precautionary to ensure safety. I want to thank parents for not bombarding us with calls, being as we are concerned about your children, their welfare, it’s our highest priority, so thanks for your support.”