WILLCOX – Out of an abundance of caution Willcox schools went into lockdown shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an armed robbery was reported at the Willcox Apartments located directly across from the schools.

“In order to ensure the safety of the children and the students we locked down the schools, but the children are safe, police just did final sweeps, and we are reopening classrooms right now,” Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke announced about an hour after the incident.

