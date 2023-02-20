thank you note.jpg

Willcox Elementary School students drafted a thank-you poster in appreciation for the Small Town, Big Dream gift. 

 submitted

WILLCOX — A school librarian’s job isn’t just about caring for the books in their library, they want those books checked out and read.

That means having books that students want to read, creating an inviting environment to read and search for books, and a little bit of marketing to make every student aware of all that’s available.

