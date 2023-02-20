WILLCOX — A school librarian’s job isn’t just about caring for the books in their library, they want those books checked out and read.
That means having books that students want to read, creating an inviting environment to read and search for books, and a little bit of marketing to make every student aware of all that’s available.
The Willcox Elementary School librarian, Andrinna Bates, said her first year at the job has been, “amazing! It's been super rewarding.”
“I've gotten a couple of kids to read the Harry Potter series and to me that's, like amazing, because that was my favorite growing up and it really changed my life," she said. "So being able to introduce kids to these different books that I remember liking when I was a kid and having them love it, then we were able to have conversations about it, it just makes it, it makes my day."
Bates said an ongoing challenge is keeping the shelves current with popular books. She claims there are many books that sat unread for many years. She’d like to get new books.
Enter Small Town, Big Dreams, a local nonprofit scholarship program designed to help Willcox students learn and grow by taking full advantage of educational/vocational opportunities.
It offers scholarships to junior scholars for educational opportunities, to graduating scholars to support their success in college or vocational school. It also offers Teaching Scholars Programs to positively enhance local classrooms by assisting educators.
Small Town, Big Dreams just announced a $1,000 grant to Bates and the school library.
Betty Peterson started the scholarship program in 2009, compelled in part by her experience as a Willcox High teacher in the 1980s.
She tells a poignant story of a student, motivated, smart, disciplined, but unable to realize her potential without support. That student later returned to school, becoming a college grad in her 30s and becoming a teacher.
For 20 years the former sophomore English teacher wanted to do more to increase opportunities and possibilities for local students.
It would be a tragedy that would finally motivate Peterson to act on her idea. In 2008 the family suffered the loss of her son, Matthew.
He died while bicycling, a passion of his, in the hills of Cupertino, California. Three cyclists were struck, with two killed by a sleepy driver.
She remembers Matt as a motivator, enthusiastic and committed at achieving his goals.
“I used to discuss the program I wanted to start with Matt," Peterson says. "He always encouraged me to move on this, but the project was too big. I didn’t want to send just one student to school, I wanted to make that choice available for every student.
"When you go through something like that, you just want to do something for your community, to keep his spirit alive."
Peterson said family and Matt’s classmates encouraged her to move on the idea.
The organization raises funds in two ways, private donation with a 100% passthrough to recipients, and proceeds from The Willcox Flyer Bike Ride. The ride happens on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend in Willcox and is hosted by Roca Motion. All proceeds are donated to the organization.
“Brian and Melinda Nash, my son-in-law and daughter, organized the races," Peterson said. "We have had as many as 500 bike riders come to Wilcox."
The Flyer will stage its 11th race this year.
Last year $25,000 was awarded in grants.
The Junior Scholar Program is designed to support educational activities by students ages 10 to 18, such as camps, summer programs, workshops or special projects. Depending on the activity, recipients receive assistance with full or partial program tuition and travel.
Requests are evaluated individually, and multiple scholarships may be awarded annually in the Junior program.
The Graduating Scholar program looks for candidates who need an extra push to believe in their dream. The program assists the graduating students with various costs directly and indirectly related to ongoing education.
Small Town, Big Dreams evaluates the gaps in funding with hopes of figuring out solutions for filling them.
Graduating scholars may attend a university, community college or technical school and is open to any Willcox High School graduating senior.
The Teaching Scholar program funds items that impact many students, like a field trip, a piece of classroom equipment, an assembly or instructional items. There are multiple winners annually of grants typically ranging from $100 to $1,000.
Any teacher with the Willcox Unified School District who wants to provide a motivational or educational experience within the district can apply.
“I requested money for books," said Bates. "We need new books in our library, because I think maybe there's like 100 books that the kids actually enjoy and the rest of them haven't been checked out in over 10 years, so we're trying to just get newer books.
"Books that the kids will actually read, a lot more graphic novels. I know they're kind of like comic books but for the kids, it's good to introduce them at least to reading. It opens it up, and there's much, and the kids love them.”
The librarian has tapped other local sources of support, with generous gifts from Friends of the Library last year and recently a donation from the Willcox Elks Lodge.
“When they’re able to go to college, or to go to technical school, or to proceed out of high school and do something to get a career, that change is not only them, but it also changes their younger brothers and sisters, it changes their family," Peterson said. "You know that it’s just that every time somebody succeeds, everybody succeeds, for our entire community, it's been kind of fun to watch it happen."
For information on Small Town, Big Dreams, visit smalltownbigdreams.org, and for information on the Willcox Flyer Race, visit rocamotion.com.