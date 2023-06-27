DOS CABEZAS — Sonoran Wines earned top prizes at the 2023 Sunset International Wine Competition, a Double Gold and Best in Class for its 2018 Real de Terrenate with a score of 97. 

The Real de Terrenate, a red blend, was described as “an exceptional combination of our Grenache, Petite Sirah and Mourvedre varietals. It draws inspiration from the classic French Cotes du Rhone wines,” in Sonoran’s announcement of the award. 

