DOS CABEZAS — Sonoran Wines earned top prizes at the 2023 Sunset International Wine Competition, a Double Gold and Best in Class for its 2018 Real de Terrenate with a score of 97.
The Real de Terrenate, a red blend, was described as “an exceptional combination of our Grenache, Petite Sirah and Mourvedre varietals. It draws inspiration from the classic French Cotes du Rhone wines,” in Sonoran’s announcement of the award.
Sunset International Wine Competition judges describe the wine as "aged, pretty, and earthy — just tastes good," and "impeccable quality, complexity and expression of the Sonoran Desert terroir."
That wasn’t the only Sonoran to be acknowledged at the competition. Of 3,000 entries, Sonoran Wines’ 2016 Petite Sirah, 2018 Real de San Bernardino, 2020 Real de Santa Catarina and 2021 Rosé of Grenache won silvers, and the 2020 Mourvèdre took a bronze.
Sunset, affilaited with the magazine of the same name, is a leader in Western lifestyle branding. The wine competition is considered a very influential part of its program, promoting its winners in front of an audience of Western wine drinkers.
Its judges are experienced wine professionals, including many master sommeliers and masters of wine, with an understanding and appreciation for the Western palate and lifestyle.
Although the competition is opened internationally, Sonoma and Napa Valley in California comprise most of the entries.
Winners will be featured in a special publication to be released in October, a non-print, digital edition which will have a supporting microsite.
The boutique vineyard is tucked away at the foot of the Chiricahua Mountains along Turkey Creek.
The 16-acre property produces four to five vintages a year in limited batches of 75 to 150 cases.
Demion Clinco owns Sonoran Wines with partners Lisa Wagenheim and Michael Fassett. The trio acquired the working vineyard in 2019 to launch their Sonoran brand.
Winners were announced June 6 for the competition which took place in May in Santa Rosa, California.
Sonoran Wines can be toured by appointment and its wines are for sale directly online or at retailers in Southern Arizona.
You can try their wines at Talking Irons Coffee Saloon in Pearce, Mustang Mall in Sunizona, Heine Store in Sunsites. For $15 you can sample each of the winners at Tirrito Farm before choosing a bottle.
In May Sonoran’s 2020 Mourvedre and the 2016 Petite Sirah took silvers in the 2023 AZCentral Arizona Wine Competition, a statewide contest judged by top wine industry professionals in the Phoenix metro area.
A slew of Cochise County wineries took top honors in the AZCentral contest.
The region’s designation as an American Viticultural Area in 2017, more than a half million acres in Cochise and Graham counties, has put the area on par with other prestigious American wine-growing regions.
The elevation, climate and rich volcanic soil are what created the conditions for growing wine grapes and making wine.
Vineyards in the region are typically higher than 4,000 feet in elevation, avoiding the heat of lower altitudes.
Warm summer days and cool nights make for a wide shift in daily temperatures that imparts flavor to the grapes, and the region’s summer-fall monsoonal flows introduce a unique twist to the growing season.
