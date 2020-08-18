WILLCOX — Mairha Iveth Guerrero is an entrepreneur and single mom sharing her passion for style with the Willcox area. Her establishment, Starlet Boutique, located on 143 E Maley Street across from Big Tex BBQ, opened on May 16, and she has found the community welcome and receptive.
“I had so much trouble finding clothes I liked to wear (in Willcox) … You would have to set aside a day to get clothes for a certain event,” said Guerrero. She said the goal of opening the boutique was to, “Make (more modern styles) more accessible for younger women and girls.”
Guerrero had the free time, drive, and money from her main job (financial administrator at Nunez Glazing Company Evolution) to create a vision which is now a self-sustaining modern fashion boutique in downtown Willcox.
She said the community has encouraged and supported her, even some of them may not be her target audience or interested in her product. On June 9, after her first grand opening, Willcox Mayor Mike Laws presided over a ribbon cutting and second grand opening for the boutique.
Guerrero has worked to provide products her clientele is eager to buy. The boutique holds a wide variety of apparel, and most of it meets dress code requirements for the Willcox Unified School District. She has also offered locals opportunities to model for her social media posts in exchange for store discounts.
“Lots of people come in because of social media,” said Guerrero, who markets across platforms and stays aware of where people find out about her.
Guerrero loves helping someone find what they are looking for to feel confident and express themselves.
“I grew up in a family where every occasion matters,” Guerrero said. She said they color coordinated for events and never left the house without putting their best and most appropriate outfit. This attitude has carried forward to her adult life and given her an instinct for style. She wants to help anyone who enters her store find the perfect look.
“I have enough for everyone to find something, and my prices are very accessible,” Guerrero said. Items at the boutique range from around $10 to $40, and she is willing to order something if someone cannot find what they are looking for right away.
She also wants to expand into shoes once her clientele grows more, but she knows not everyone will visit her before they travel to shop, something she’s quite familiar with.
Four years ago, Guerrero moved to Willcox for her and her mother’s jobs at NatureSweet and found it difficult to replicate the lifestyle she had in Douglas. She often traveled on the weekends to meet up with friends, attend events, or shop in Douglas/Agua Prieta or Tucson.
Like many other residents, she saw Willcox as limited. That perception grew when she started driving her son, Leonardo, now seven years old, to and from school, soccer, football, baseball, and other events and noticed a lack of options.
Guerrero’s responsibility to her son kept her from traveling, so she found places and activities she enjoyed locally. She wanted to contribute to what Willcox provides, so she created the boutique.
“We need to support each other as a small community,” Guerrero said. She said she prefers frequenting local business, such as the wineries, the Willcox Historic Theater, and Fresh Mart as opposed to large chains because, “you’re helping a family, you’re helping a business, you’re helping a dream.”
Starlet Boutique is open Tuesday through Saturday, and you can reach Guerrero at migrro@gmail.com, at facebook.com/starletboutiquee/ on Facebook, or @startletboutiquee on Instagram.