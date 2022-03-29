WILLCOX — In January 2021, Marilyn Hawley lost the only man she had ever been with, her husband, James Hawley. They had been married for 57 years and five months.
It was fairly sudden. He went into the hospital on Dec. 30. There were no beds so they air-vaced him to Honor Health Hospital in Scottsdale. A few days later he died. She didn't even have the opportunity to see him to the door.
"It was a shock, and I know we weren't prepared to say goodbye," she said. "We didn't think it would be the end. We thought, well, he'd be up there a few days and come back and things would be in recovery mode. That didn't happen, and so it was a shock."
Enter Grief Share, a program and support group for people who have suffered a major loss.
"There's no time limit on grief," Hawley said. "For some people it's taken many years. Even when you think you're doing well, there might be a happening during the day or the week that takes you back to a moment you remember, and it brings it forward again. The whole purpose of the Grief Share is to confront whatever you're feeling at the time and not suppress it."
Bob Cutlipp, the leader of Willcox's group, said it is unlikely you will be healed nor will your grieving time be over when you complete the program, but the 13 weeks you spend in the group can put you on a path to move into the new life that is ahead.
Cutlipp, a pastor at Bowie United Methodist Church, said these weeks are an opportunity to really do the work of grieving, which everyone must do after a major loss. Although this group is geared toward those who have lost a loved one to death, loss comes in many forms and anyone who has experienced a loss may join.
"What we talk about is going on a journey from mourning to joy," Cutlipp said. "Somebody loses a loved one, and they are in a fog initially. They're going to have all kinds of reactions to the death, and even sometimes it can be a divorce that is like a death. It could be being terminated from employment that is like a death. It could be any number of kinds of losses that someone would go through."
That could be the loss of a child, siblings, parents, even the loss of a beloved pet, Cutlipp said.
Grief Share sessions meet once a week and begin with a video based on a theme. Most are stand-alone sessions, so a person could join at just about any time during those weeks. Monday is the ninth week of the current series and is about being stuck.
"Sometimes people get to a certain point and all of a sudden they get stuck in grief," Cutlipp said. "They don't know which way to turn. They don't know what to do."
Other sessions focus on the emotions of grief, which are like a great big ball of emotions, Cutlipp said. Other topics include the challenges of grief, the journey of grief, grief and your relationships, and guilt and anger, among others. Videos are followed by a discussion. Members of the group grow close, Cutlipp said, and it's not unusual for the members to continue with their friendships outside of the weekly meetings.
Hawley said there is comfort in numbers and friendships can grow because what is said in the group remains private to the group.
"Everybody's story is different, and we listen to each other, and it's a blessing. It really is," Hawley said. "Being with other people who have had similar losses, there's some comfort in that. Of course, whatever we share in the group stays in the group. We don't go out and talk about it in public."
Cutlipp said, "Typically, statistics tell us it takes anywhere from 18 months to two years for someone to effectively move through a season of grief."
There is no way around the grief, either.
"Every loss, no matter what it is or who it is, is going to be a different loss and has to be grieved," Cutlipp added. "The only way to healing is doing the work of grief, and it's not easy work."
Although all are welcome, people interested should be aware that Grief Share is based on scripture and Christian principles. Cutlipp said despite that he believes everyone who is grieving a loss can benefit from the program.
"The principles we talk about are pretty basic, whether you are Christian or not," he said.
Cutlipp really wants people to know there is help for those who are grieving.
"There's a place people can come to to get some help when they're in the midst of feeling helpless," he said. "There is somebody, somebodies, plural, that are here willing to offer help and guidance as they journey through this season of grief. We talk about going from mourning to joy, and it truly is a journey."