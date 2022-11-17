griefshare-cornerstone1.jpg

Cornerstone Church in Willcox will hold “Surviving the Holidays,” a one-day grief workshop, on Nov.r 21.

 submitted

WILLCOX — The loss of a loved one, family member or spouse may make one feel there aren’t many around them who understand the depth of their hurt, a confusing time when isolation is possible and unanswered questions contribute to a deep sense of grief.

On Nov. 21 from 2-4 p.m., the Corner Stone Church will hold “Surviving the Holidays,” a one-day workshop on ways to instill hope as one navigates the Christmas season after a loss.

What's NABUR?