WILLCOX — The loss of a loved one, family member or spouse may make one feel there aren’t many around them who understand the depth of their hurt, a confusing time when isolation is possible and unanswered questions contribute to a deep sense of grief.
On Nov. 21 from 2-4 p.m., the Corner Stone Church will hold “Surviving the Holidays,” a one-day workshop on ways to instill hope as one navigates the Christmas season after a loss.
It’s specifically designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death, and perhaps are dreading the upcoming holidays, knowing that everything has changed and that happy memories from past years bring uncertainty.
In the two-hour seminar members will discuss how to deal with the many emotions one is likely to face during the holidays, how to handle traditions, tips for surviving social events and ways to discover hope and the future.
The Corner Stone Church is located at 625 W. Delos St. in Willcox.
On Nov. 28 the church will begin a GriefShare 13-week grief support group of two-hour sessions. They will run 2-4 p.m.
According to Pastor Bob Cutlipp, who will be presenting both seminars, “this will take people who have lost loved ones in recent years or even many years ago on a journey from ‘Mourning to Joy.’ Each week focuses on a different aspect of the journey through grief.”
Cutlip is pastor at the Community United Methodist Church in Bowie and has been leading GriefShare grief support groups for more than 30 years.
Each week’s discussion is based on dialog following a video presentation, featuring leading experts on grief and recovery subjects.
The video production is a TV-magazine style with real life case studies, re-enactments, interviews and expert commentary.
This seminar includes a workbook filled with discussion topics and questions and encourages the use of “journaling,” to help sort through the emotions of grief.
A $20 donation is requested to cover the materials' cost, although the pastor said there are scholarships available for those being prevented from attending because of the cost.
Most all the weeks are standalone presentations that welcome anyone to join the group at any point.
“This time of the year it gets really hectic, and especially with folks that have lost loved ones," Cutlip said. "Sometimes they get into a depression. Sometimes not knowing, you know, what to do, or how to act, or what things they should do or, or maybe what things maybe they don't have to do.
“The program is biblically based and it's nondenominational, anybody from any church is welcome to come, or from no church at all, you don't have to have a church background in order to attend the GriefShare. I explained to them as a season of grief, just like summer, winter, fall and spring, when you've lost someone you then you move through a season of grief. That journey then allows you to go from that mourning to joy.”
Another GriefShare grief support program will begin in Bowie on Dec. 1 at the Community United Methodist Church on the corner of Central and Fifth Street. It will meet Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone