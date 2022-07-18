WILLCOX — The home of the “best sweet corn in Southern Arizona” is hosting its annual Sweet Corn Extravaganza.
The corny festivities at Apple Annie’s Produce are in full swing, with sacks of the fresh ears for sale by the half dozen, “farmer’s dozen,” or a five-dozen burlap sack big enough to share.
Manager Alicia Holcomb has fired up the roaster for each weekend with piles of corn ready to be slow-roasted for hungry farm visitors.
“It’s been a good year for us so far,” Alicia noted. “People are excited to come out here. We have the corn here, and we have Peach Mania at the orchard continuing through August.”
The orchard is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2881 W. Hardy Road.
At the produce farm, the irresistible aroma of roasting corn will lead one right to the heart of activities. The corn roasting is next to the large, shade canopy of the produce store.
For 10 bucks, you and a companion can double-fist a pair of (four) long-roasted, steamy, buttery, cheesy, salty, spicy, sweetly delicious ears of corn.
There are toppings for every taste, cool drinks, and plenty of shade available for visitors.
“We come every year,” said Evelyn Leon of Tucson. “Oh yeah, we get the corn and come for the peaches, we love the peaches too.” Evelyn and husband, Angel, make several trips a year to Annie’s.
Once there for the corn, you can pick up or pick-your-own selections of peppers, chiles, squash, cucumbers, eggplant and more.
Annie’s started with the Holcomb family’s first apple harvest in 1986. It has grown since, expanding the business in 2003 with the purchase of Hunsdon Farms, then turning into a year-round operation with the acquisition in 2013 of the Stout’s Cider Mill building, a Willcox landmark, and opening Apple Annie’s Orchard Country Store.
No matter the season Apple Annie’s Orchard Country Store is open daily. It’s a great place to pick up fresh baked goods, award-winning pies, apple bread and fudges all made from scratch. It features a lunch counter with sandwiches, wraps and daily soups.
Their store, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., is located at 1510 N. Circle I Road.
The sweet corn extravaganza will continue the weekends of July 23-24 and 30-31. It’s being held at Apple Annie’s Produce & Pumpkins location at 6405 W. Williams Road and is open daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August.
Take I-10 to Willcox exit 340, turn onto Fort Grant Road for 5.5 miles and follow signs. For information visit AppleAnnies.com or call 520-384-2084.