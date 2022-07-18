Purchase Access

WILLCOX — The home of the “best sweet corn in Southern Arizona” is hosting its annual Sweet Corn Extravaganza.

The corny festivities at Apple Annie’s Produce are in full swing, with sacks of the fresh ears for sale by the half dozen, “farmer’s dozen,” or a five-dozen burlap sack big enough to share.

