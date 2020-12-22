Each year, the Willcox-San Simon NRCD selects a “Cooperator of the Year” to highlight and honor a cooperator within the District that exhibits excellent stewardship of the land and conservation of resources. The award is alternated between a farmer and a rancher and this year, T&T Farms of Willcox is the recipient.
Mike and Dawna Thompson make up the T&T Farms entity that has been farming for 43 years. Mike and Dawna have two sons, Shaun (Jena) and Kayl (April) who also make their homes in Willcox. Mike and his family grew up farming and raising hogs in Willcox and when Mike’s dad, Jerome, passed way in 1995, Mike continued farming and in 2004 completed the purchase of the ground that he and his family are still farming today. Mike’s oldest son, Shaun, is a key partner in the operations that grow a variety of crops including pinto beans, cotton, corn, chilies, milo, wheat and barley. Mike’s youngest son Kayl works off the farm but always helps with harvest, which truly makes it a family farm.
T&T Farms has utilized the Natural Resource Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) throughout the years by upgrading to more efficient center pivot sprinklers in 1984, and more recent modifications including a lower nozzle and 30” spacings to improve water application efficiency. They use Global Positioning Systems (GPS) in all of their equipment to minimize overlap of fertilizer applications and for precise planting. Mike has incorporated cover crops into his crop rotation the past 10 years and has noticed improved soil moisture conditions and the minimum or no-till actions that accompany cover crops has saved on labor and equipment costs.
Mike and Shaun have also converted all of their engines to a system that minimizes emissions, which improves air quality measures. When asked which practice has helped him the most Mike replied, “It all saves. We want to be as efficient as we can be and these practices have really helped with that.”
Mike also operates his own trucking company, T&T Trucking, to transport his commodities to distributors. Mike has served locally on the Cochise County Farmer’s Association Board. Dawna is on the board for the Northern Cochise Community Hospital (NCCH) Foundation.
While Mike is still very passionate about farming, he states, “the reason I farm is to make a living, but the goal is to pass it along to the next generation to come.” Mike & Dawn are pictured here with their grandchildren and members of the Willcox-San Simon Board from left to right: Katelyn, Ashlynn, Patina Thompson, Eva Morin (NRCD Treasurer), Ethan, Mike, Dawna, Ethan, Mike, Dawna, Tina Thompson (NRCD President), Nataly and Brycen. Congratulations, Thompson Family, and Thank you for your contribution to conservation in our District!
Submitted by Patina Thompson, chairman, Willcox-San Simon NRCD