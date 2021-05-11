WILLCOX - This weekend is the Willcox Wine Country’s 2021 Spring Festival located at Historic Railroad Park. If you plan to attend, you should know a few things.
1. Participating Wineries: Birds & Barrels Vineyards, Bodega Pierce, Carlson Creek Vineyards, Coronado Vineyards, Golden Rule Vineyards, Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, Pillsbury Wine Company, 1764 Vineyards, Barrelhead Farms Winery, Copper Horse Vineyard, Deep Sky Vineyard, Page Springs Cellars and Strive Vineyards
2. Cost: According to the Facebook page for the event, “there is only one ticket for sale – Wine Tasting + 10 Tasting Tickets (meaning 5 tasting tickets each per couple). Glass glasses can be purchased for an additional cost. All credit card and event site fees are included. Additional tickets can be purchased for 5 tasting tickets for $10.
We will be offering beer. All beer profits support the Sulfur Springs Historical Society. General Admission tickets will cost $5 and will only be sold at the entry gate.
We have a maximum capacity we are working with. Wine tasters with tickets will be allowed in. If we sell out of wine tasting tickets, general admission will be limited and there will be a $5 charge for general admission."
3. What happens if there is a Sell-Out? “If we sell-out, general admission will be cut-off. We will be monitoring the total capacity of the festival throughout the day. With the smaller festival, we want to ensure the people that do attend have a great time and have plenty of space for social distancing.”
4. Can I bring my kids? “Anyone can enter the event free, however, you must be 21 to taste wine. Please bring ID.”
5. What does "tickets by time" refer to? “To help with ensuring NO-LINES we are only letting a set number of people in per hour. You are free to stay as long as you like. Remember there are a number of tasting rooms in downtown Willcox to visit along with wineries with tasting rooms located within 20 minutes of the festival.”
6. Do I still have to wear a mask even if I’m vaccinated? “We are asking our vendors and servers to wear masks or have a protective barrier between them and our/their guests. Masks for guests are optional.”
7. Hand Sanitizer? “Sanitizer stations will be spread out throughout the festival. We are also asking all vendors to have hand sanitizer available for you.”
There won’t be any dinner planned for Friday or “Saturday After Dark” like in years past, but they hope to bring both back in the Fall.
8. Can I bring a guest that drinks wine? What about designated drivers? “In both cases, that person will be allowed in, one per group. If you have any questions at the festival, our front gate team has worked with us for the past six years and is well trained on how this festival will be operated.”
9. What can/can’t be brought inside the festival venue at Historic Railroad Park? “You cannot enter the event with alcoholic beverages purchased elsewhere or leave the event with an open container. Friendly dogs on leash are welcome."
10. More questions or need more info? Visit www.willcoxwinecountry.org