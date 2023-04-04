WILLCOX— Eating at Bakester’s Pastries can be like getting a great big hug from your Italian grandma.

Leigha Burris operates and is the chef of a most charming cafe and restaurant located in the heart of Willcox on the corner of Haskell Avenue and Maley Street.

