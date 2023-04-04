WILLCOX— Eating at Bakester’s Pastries can be like getting a great big hug from your Italian grandma.
Leigha Burris operates and is the chef of a most charming cafe and restaurant located in the heart of Willcox on the corner of Haskell Avenue and Maley Street.
With sidewalk seating you can enjoy the activity of beautiful downtown Willcox, with views of 100-year-old historic architecture, foot traffic of visitors to nearby wine tasting rooms, or arts and entertainment along Railroad Avenue.
Burris' grandparents were restaurateurs in Toledo, Ohio. She was around food and cooking, and they taught her to bake as a youngster. You could say feeding people is in her genes, in the blood.
She’s been baking for as long as she can remember.
“I grew up around my grandmother doing things,” Burris said. “She made bread. She made a lot of traditional Italian dishes because my grandfather was Italian from Italy. She baked cakes. She baked pies. Lemon meringue was always my birthday cake because I always asked for it.”
Grammy always wanted us to eat well, with hearty portions, and Burris' Nana must have been the same.
While the name bears the name pastries, and they do have yummy pastries, Bakester’s is a café and restaurant.
Since opening two years ago it has expanded into the adjacent building, reclaiming the lobby of a historic bank building and turning it their dining room capable of seating large groups.
An espresso bar has been added to compliment the pastries, and a full range of coffee preparation is available.
The lunch menu is likely to have something for everyone, from sandwiches to flat breads, all on fresh baked buns and rolls.
Standouts are their very Popular Cuban (if it’s not sold out), and the Dirty Burger, massive, two 1/3-pound sirloin patties on a fresh Kaiser, with provolone, bacon, pickle and side salad.
The Cuban deserves the praise. Like every sandwich, served on fresh baked bread, the Cuban is layers of marinated meats with cheese, with a tangy, juicy interior that perfectly melds into the bread.
“We have people who come in every day and that’s all they will order," Burris said about the Cuban’s popularity."We make our own hoagie, and we cook our own pork roast here in our own marinade, and we slice it here,”
Every sandwich is grandé, even the Bakesters’ Club and Monterey Chicken Sandwich. Even the Loaded Polish is loaded, a polish dog smothered in an onion/pepper blend, cheese, lettuce and tomato.
“I cook like I would cook for my own family, as I do for them," Burris said. "A lot of these recipes are recipes I have created or that my family has had in the family recipe book, on both sides."
When she says these are old family recipes, she means it literally. She treasures a family recipe book with recipes from all sides of her family over time, and her own lifetime of cooking.
In March complete Italian takeout dinners were introduced, prepared 5:30-8 p.m.
Burris covered all the classics, from chicken or veal Parmigiana, lasagna and angel hair Alfredo to a mac 'n' cheese or burger for those not feeling the amore for Italian.
Notables are pasta alla Norcina, with Italian sausage, baby bella mushrooms and shallots in a fresh cream sauce tossed with Campanelle pasta, and spinach and artichoke, with
fresh cream sauce, spinach and diced artichoke hearts topped with a three-cheese blend.
For dessert there’s Tiramisu, silky Mascarpone layered with espresso dipped lady fingers and lightly dusted with cocoa powder; cheesecake, Limoncello slice, a moist lemon sponge layered with lemon mascarpone and shaved white chocolate; and Death by Chocolate, whose name says it all.
Bakester's Pastries caters small and large events, anything from weddings and corporate event, to birthdays.
Bakester’s is at 107 E. Maley St., 520-766-2253.