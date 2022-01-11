WILLCOX—You won’t have to leave home to run away to the circus this year; it’s coming to you.
On April 23, the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is coming to Willcox.
Now you, too, can take part in the world of the big top because the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is looking for volunteers 16 and older. Needed are people who are willing to put up posters and sell tickets in advance of the event. There also will be a need for ticket takers on the day the circus is in town, according to Mary Peterson, president of the chamber.
“It’s hanging posters; it’s figure out ticket sales,” Peterson said. “I do need someone to accept tickets the day of the circus. Just a few little things to help make it happen.”
The circus will feature the usual stuff, beginning with the raising of the big top tent and a tour. The free event happens at 9:30 a.m. Buy a ticket from one of the volunteers, however, and you get all the other fun stuff.
“We have big cats, clowns, trapeze, daredevils, ponies, horses, birds and other acts,” said Alana Green, office manager of the Culpepper and Merriweather.
The circus is tentatively set to go up at Quail Park. Advance tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 2 to 12 and seniors 65 and older. At the door tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.
Attractions before the show include a bouncy house, a 22-foot slide, pony rides, face painting and a concession stand. Only cash is accepted at each attraction.
More than anything, Peterson hopes this will be an event the entire town can participate in, one way or another.
“It’s just for fun,” she said. “Something for families to do; something for kids to do. It’s something different in our community that we don’t often have on a regular basis ... just a chance to have a little adventure in town.”