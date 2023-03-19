WILLCOX – The Dave & Daphne Show will be live on stage at The Palace of Art and Theater on Friday, March 31.
The Nashville based duo of vocalist, songwriter, and humorist Dave Salyer, along with singer Daphne Anderson, bring their show to Willcox.
WILLCOX – The Dave & Daphne Show will be live on stage at The Palace of Art and Theater on Friday, March 31.
The Nashville based duo of vocalist, songwriter, and humorist Dave Salyer, along with singer Daphne Anderson, bring their show to Willcox.
The show features classic country, bluegrass, rock ‘n’ roll classics, some instrumentals and a bit of comedy.
Anderson performs impressions of country music legends like Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. She’s been described as a cross between Shania Twain and Cline.
Anderson was Southern Gospel Music’s Female Vocalist of the Year.
While at Georgia Southwestern University she toured with some of the finest Southern Gospel Music Groups of all time, including The Bill Gaither Group, The Florida Boys, The Cathedrals, Rex Nelon an, The Hinsons.
After graduating from GSU, she moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music.
Her recently recorded CD "One of These Days" has been met with rave reviews across the country.
Salyer played lead guitar for Barbara Mandrell for 10 years, performed for presidents at the White House and appeared on countless TV shows. Mandrell once described him as “the best guitarist I've ever had.”
His solo repertoire ranges from “Orange Blossom Special” to “The Flight of the BumbleBee,” and from “Wildwood Flower” to “The William Tell Overture.”
Together they are four-time Rio Grande Valley winners of the Duo of the Year Award and 2019 Entertainers of the Year.
The duo markets themselves and is a perfect choice for RV rallies, fairs, festivals, churches, military reunions, and 55-plus resorts. They’ve performed abroad and have played more than two dozen shows in 2023.
The Willcox Theater show is their seventh Arizona performance this year.
While at their home base in Nashville they entertain on The General Jackson Showboat, and Salyer plays dates on the World-Famous Grand Ole Opry Stage.
The entertainers take the stage at 7 p.m. at The Palace of Art and Theater, 134 N. Railroad Ave.
For tickets or info visit willcoxtheater.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.