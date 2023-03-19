willcox-music-davedaphne1.jpg

The Nashville based duo Dave Salyer and Daphne Anderson are bringing their show to Willcox.

 Submitted

WILLCOX – The Dave & Daphne Show will be live on stage at The Palace of Art and Theater on Friday, March 31.

The Nashville based duo of vocalist, songwriter, and humorist Dave Salyer, along with singer Daphne Anderson, bring their show to Willcox.

