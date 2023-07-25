WILLCOX – Ever wonder what it takes to hold a world record?
Thanks to The Science of Guinness World Records exhibit, anyone, anywhere, can be a record-breaker.
Willcox Theatre and Arts is teaming with the Arizona Science Center to bring a highly interactive exhibition that will immerse guests in the science behind Guinness World Records.
Beyond the challenges, visitors will be drawn in by inspirational stories, as well as intriguing artifacts that will be showcased throughout the exhibition.
This highly interactive exhibition teaches about amazing record-breakers while participants learn more about themselves in an experience that will allow them to explore science and teach them how to persevere and learn about the fun inherent in record-breaking attempts.
Guinness World Records applies a rigorous process to the adjudication and award of world record titles that parallels the process of scientific inquiry.
“We are partnering with the Arizona Science Center on this, and they have a larger version setup permanently at their facility in Phoenix," said theater Executive Director Gayle Berry. "The exhibit is traveling across the state, with support from AZ Science Center. We're grateful to have a partnership with them that they thought of us for a site."
The organizers hope visitors will come away with an understanding of their body and how it reacts, focuses and endures, see how science can explain the incredible, and help them develop record-breaking skills and abilities, all while having fun.
All around the world, people are pushing themselves to achieve new and amazing things, from the world’s smallest stop-motion film to the most drum beats in 60 seconds, to the longest mustache.
The exhibit features “Attempt Arenas” where anyone can try for a high score.
You could get the inside scoop on breaking records from a Guinness World Records adjudicator and a scientist who holds multiple record titles.
The “Focus” zone lets visitors experiment with tips and tricks used by memory record-breakers, and be challenged through hands-on interactives, video games and large tactile puzzles.
The “React” zone lets one discover how age, stimuli and perception can impact the speed of reaction.
Guests will experiment with tricks used by real record-breakers to improve their time at challenging interactive activities, and see progress reflected on the leaderboard.
In the “Endure” zone it’s all about the physical requirements of record-breaking with info about muscle contractions and fatigue. Discover if someone is better at the balance boards or the hang bar, and walk away with a better understanding of the body’s endurance performance and how to improve it.
The world is full of fascinating people achieving strange and incredible feats. This exhibit looks into the science behind these mesmerizing accomplishments.
The SGWR exhibit is free, and will run weekends Aug. 4-27, at the City Council Chambers, 320 W. Rex Allen Drive.
The WTA is looking for volunteers from the community to help with the exhibit. If interested, call 520-766-3333 or email willcoxtheater@gmail.com