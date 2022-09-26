WILLCOX — Kicking off 2022 Rex Allen Days festivities is the 40th annual Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Willcox Community Center.
Three names will be added to the list of 121 existing hall-of-famers, Rick Snure, Fred Davis and Tom Todd.
A free reception to honor the existing members and their families begins at 6 p.m., followed by a paid dinner at 7 p.m. Dinner tickets are available up to the day of show at Maid Rite Feeds and at the door.
The Cowboy Hall of Fame officially began in 1983, with H.L. "Butch" Harris as the first to receive the honor in 1986.
According to the CHOF Museum, the old-time cowboys represented a “survivalist, independent way of life that still prevails. They had to be ‘real cowboys’ and that wasn’t an easy life. They knew nothing but hard work, constantly battled with the elements and various enemies and received little reward in material things. These men and women reflect the pride and rich heritage of the cattle business in southeast Arizona.”
It's a fitting honor in Willcox, a town once known as the “Cattle Capital of the World” for being the largest range cattle rail shipping point in the U.S. The area is still home to a quarter of the state's working cattle ranches.
Requirements for inductees are that they have lived in the Willcox area for at least 30 years and must have generated a major portion of their income from the livestock industry.
Any real cowboy, from ranch hand to ranch owner, is considered, as long as they are tied to the industry and are stewards of the natural resources they may manage.
Posthumous inductions into the CHOF are included each year.
“The original purpose was to honor the cowboy way of life and the people that built Willcox," said Eddie Browning, the induction’s master of ceremonies. "We are very proud of our heritage, and the Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame helps to preserve, as well as honor, the people of Willcox.”
Browning is in the CHOF, an honorary induction in 2015 for his service as the ceremony’s emcee since 1987. He’ll be orchestrating the proceedings of his 35th hall of fame.
Inductee Snure was born in Skeleton Canyon, 30 miles northeast of Douglas, Feb 26, 1948.
Snure attended elementary school in the one-room schoolhouse in Apache, went to high school in Douglas, then finished his education at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Snure's parents were Ben and Florence Snure. Ben was an inductee in 1997. He had one brother, Big Bill, and three sons Roland, Bill, and Clay.
Snure was a cowman and a cowboy, and if there was something that needed to be done, he just got it done and he did it well.
Davis was born in Douglas in 1951 to Houston and Bennie Davis. He says he was “town kid” until the age of 4, when in 1955 his parents bought the Clark Ranch near Tombstone, turning Davis and his two sisters into ranch kids.
He still runs the Davis Ranch where he was raised. He is a working rancher, team roper, cowboy and a cowman that loves this way of life.
He married Peggy Draper in 1972 and they have two children, Marlo and Jared.
Todd was born on Jan. 21, 1957, in Livingston, Montana. His early life into his 20s was spent as an avid outdoorsman, roaming the countryside hunting, fishing, riding horses bareback and jumping fences.
He’s a twin to brother Larrie “Rooster” Todd, an inductee from 2021. In 1980 he made Willcox his home. He married Heidi Haas in 1993, and they have three boys, Robert, Luke and Jacob.
Todd always liked horses and cattle and enjoyed the work of a cowboy.
Anyone can nominate a local cowboy by mailing a one-page letter outlining the work experience and community involvement of the nominee. Nominations are reviewed for eligibility by a committee that includes living hall of fame members.
Mail nominations to Willcox Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Eddie Browning, P.O. Box 32, Willcox, AZ 85644
Rex Allen Days, the town’s yearly celebration of its culture, spirit, and hometown hero, has happened every year since 1951, and there’s no better way to begin the yearly celebration than the CHOF dinner and ceremony on Thursday.
RAD runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, with a rodeo, parade, fair, cowboy poetry, film festival, car show, gun show, food and several musical performances.
Willcox Community Center, the ceremony location, is at 312 W. Stewart St.
To learn more about the history of “the singing cowboy” and the hall of fame, visit the Rex Allen Arizona Museum at 150 N. Railroad Ave.