DRAGOON – The annual garlic festival hosted by Triangle T Guest Ranch went off without a hitch the weekend of July 29-30.
The yearly celebration was bustling with guests from all parts lured to Dragoon by this summer’s garlic harvest.
The week before the festival was filled with drama. A wildfire burned thousands of acres just across Dragoon Road from the ranch, and monsoon season was well under way, delivering daily showers in the area.
Weather cleared for the nearly 50 vendors that were expected to transform the iconic Western guest ranch into a center of fun, food and entertainment.
They delivered. It was a showcase of all things garlic, fresh, roasted and canned.
This year’s addition of local guest chefs, like Benson City Grill’s Eddie Wheeler, was a culinary delight.
The chef prepared a garlic scampi, miso glazed garlic cloves which had a bit of an Asian twist, pork belly with a garlic parmesan cheese glaze, and double chocolate black garlic brownie for dessert. All were amazing.
Sky Island Mushrooms’ Jack Jones was on hand, cooking with fresh mushrooms. Sky Island is a better-than-organic, low-water-use, sustainable environment local mushroom farm.
The ranch’s The Rock Saloon and Grill was open, a Western-style bar and grill, plus there were several other food vendors, Mexican food, Mediterranean food, roasted corn, kettle corn, smoothie, and a hot dog stand.
Zee Farmz, a long-time provider of garlic for the festivities, came with roasted elephant garlic, and varieties of naturally grown raw garlic, including black and rojo garlic.
Zee also had black garlic powder, pickled garlic with a Persian twist, mixed pickles with garlic, Giardiniera, pesto made with pecans, garlic scapes and basil, braided garlic, and homemade mini garlic infused baguettes.
Cochise Family Farm had all its garlic products, including black and garlic honey, and were on hand roasting.
Black garlic was a popular item this year, a fermented or aged garlic that’s touted for its medicinal qualities.
Santa Cosecha, a company from Tucson, brought its version, a deep black clove achieved by aging, strictly regulating humidity and temperature for more than a month.
Black garlic is loaded with antioxidants, and is believed to have many health benefits, from improving immunity, stabilizing blood sugar, to cognitive improvement.
It’s used in culinary applications as well, from salad dressing and purees to a rub for meats and fish.
Live music is always part of the festival, and this year was no exception. Award-winning guitarist Gabriel Francisco played Sonoran grooves and Tex-Mex all weekend, followed by Breaking Trails.
There’s plenty of space to walk about the historic ranch. Guests wandered around the guest ranch’s rental casitas, where celebrities and dignitaries have stayed over the last century.
A bunch of Westerns were filmed at the ranch, and remnants of sets can still be found for those who wandered among the massive boulders and rocks.
The festival was a garlic lover’s delight, and a great local yearly event to put on the calendar. There was a $5 entry fee that went to benefit Wounded Warrior Project and Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The ranch is located at 4190 Dragoon Road, a quarter mile from Exit 318 off Interstate 10 at Dragoon Road.