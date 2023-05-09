PEARCE — Most of us tend to avoid “the road less traveled.” There’s a comfort in the familiar, the expected, in knowing what’s around the corner.
A recent accident on Interstate 10 that completely shut down westbound travel rerouted traffic in a detour that took travelers on a deep tour of the county and sent local commuters scrambling for shortcuts to cross the county.
The long detour used Arizona Highway 80 starting at the New Mexico state line, it sent drivers south to Douglas then back north through Bisbee, Tombstone, and connected back to the interstate near Benson.
That’s actually a picturesque route of historic towns and beautiful old West panoramas.
So was the less traveled detour that led drivers through Sunsites, Pearce, Cochise and Dragoon on US Highway 191.
“God was leading me another direction,” Sherlyn Ukatz said to a visitor nearing closing time at her business in Pearce, Under His Wings 333.
Her daughter Jessica and son Samuel prepared to close for the day, milling about behind a counter situated in the middle of their store.
Sherlyn wanted to open a gallery and art studio, but God's new direction was to take a lot of furniture and art she’s collected over the years and to sell it.
She purchased a home here two years ago, and a year later she drove by this building on Frontage Road and noticed the “Space Available” sign.
“I had a lot of my own stuff, I was pretty much a hoarder, a lot of my own things in here. We started out with the furniture and décor, because our new house is too small, and I put my stuff in here and it started selling.”
They sell new and used hand-crafted furniture and art individually collected by Ukatz.
She and her partner Mike are transplants from an area just north of Scottsdale. Their business there was stone working, masonry, and high-end tile work and art installation.
That work still keeps Mike frequently commuting to north Scottsdale, and fountain hills as they are booked up to a year in advance.
They’re available for work here too, it’s part of a slate of services based at the business.
“Everyone loves coming in here. They loved the furniture, but they liked hanging out, and we wanted to have a place where people would like to hang out,” she said.
“We’ve been open for about a year and a half. It was named after the Bible verse, Under His Wings.”
Customers shopping for décor may get a visit from the resident therapy bird, a rooster named Boy Named Sue.
The four-year-old Sarema breed, hatched in an incubator gifted to Jessica, has become a favorite at the store.
There are other birds you’re likely to see on any given day at the store, a friendly Pineapple Conure, and a European Starling with an impressive vocabulary.
The bird-friendly atmosphere may be thanks to Jessica’s many years of running a bird rescue, although the birds at the shop are pets.
“Some people come in just to see Boy Named Sue, or the other birds,” Sherlyn said. “It’s never boring here, there’s a lot to do here.”
In the spirit of bringing people together their business has installed an espresso machine.
They’re seeking to get their license to sell the coffee, so for the moment it’s offered free to visitors.
Meanwhile they’re practicing their craft and whipping up all type espresso-bases concoctions, for tips and a conversation.
To sweeten the deal there’s a soft-serve ice cream machine behind the coffee counter, with vanilla, chocolate and swirl on waffle or sugar cones.
Ukatz, an artist and sculptor, will still pursue the gallery aspect of her business, planning a paint studio where people can practice on site.
The store is a must-stop in the Pearce area, to see what’s new in furniture, art, and jewelry, or a legit espresso bar off the 191.
Under His Wings 333 is open Mon-Sat, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is at 571 North Frontage Road. Call 612-875-4879 for info or follow them on social media.