WILLCOX – In late December members of local chat groups on Facebook began posting concerns about an increase of dead pigeon sightings in various parts of the city.
Posts were accompanied by photos of the deceased birds to help substantiate claims. Others in the community corroborated the claims with their own stories, adding to the list locations where lifeless birds were sighted.
Some posts told of birds literally falling from the sky in mid-flight and from utility lines. As can happen on social media, speculation and unsolicited advice quickly escalated.
Some of this speculation appeared far-fetched as, “birds aren’t even real anymore, they are drones ran by the government,” and another member suggesting these mechanized G-birds had “not been re-charged,” probably because government avian techs take too much holiday time off.
Perhaps Willcox is caught in the latest online viral conspiracy named “Birds Aren’t Real.” According to author Taylor Lorenz, in her New York Times article explaining the sensational proposition, there are hundreds of thousands of people following the conspiracy.
The theory suggests these realistic replicas are used to spy on Americans. Decades ago bird extinction was happening way faster than anyone was told so the government began replacing birds as they died off.
If it sounds absurd, then you get it. It turns out this conspiracy is also a parody, orchestrated to mirror the insanity of the country’s current conspiratorial appetite.
There was a less devious post attributing the deaths to a “kid with a new BB gun.” While children do get BB guns as gifts, as probable cause, youngsters on city-wide bird-killing sprees seemed unlikely considering the numbers of dead birds around town, and as a side note, maybe not the best gift for that young person if that was the case.
Some suggested cold weather may have had something to do with it. It had been cold in Willcox those days, and CBS-News among other news outlets reported on Dec. 29 of more than 1,500 bats plunging to the ground in Houston, suffering from hypothermic shock during that city’s recent cold snap.
Fortunately for the bats, their deep freeze was temporary and most returned to the bat lairs chilled but unharmed.
There were a few comments suggesting that it may be bird flu, undermining the case of mechanical malfunction.
In June Arizona confirmed its first cases of a strain of avian influenza that had already killed nearly 40 million birds in the rest of the country.
Arizona Game & Fish Department officials announced finding contaminated dead wild cormorants in a park in Scottsdale.
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension put out an alert on June 6 regarding the highly pathogenic strain, “Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in wild bird populations in Arizona. Owners of backyard poultry flocks are urged to take steps now to protect their birds. This disease affects all classes of poultry including chickens, ducks, turkeys, pheasant, quail, geese, and other species. Migratory waterfowl are the primary spreaders of the virus, however any species of wild bird may harbor and spread the infection while showing no signs of illness.”
HPAI has some specific symptoms, including sudden death of otherwise healthy-looking birds, which would give credence to sightings of them dropping mid-flight.
Other symptoms are incoordination, swelling in legs, signs of respiratory problems like nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing, twisted necks, and a bright green diarrhea.
Birds infect each other and can contract HPAI from contaminated surfaces, for that reason, it is not recommended that anyone handle dead birds to lessen the potential of carrying the flu to a new location.
Risk to humans is low, but it can be catastrophic to agricultural flocks, spreading rapidly in commercial situations. There is no cure, so culling, quarantine, and intense monitoring are the only recourse.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) offers online guidelines, “Avian influenza in Birds” for dealing with the flu at cdc.gov.
Mark Hart, from Arizona Game & Fish, said field biologists in the area had not reported any cases but would take note of the dead bird sightings. No connection has been made between the dead pigeons in Willcox and bird flu.