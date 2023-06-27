WILLCOX – The Valley TeleCom Group prepared a formal announcement of CEO Steven Metts, 60, on Thursday, June 15.
“With utmost sorrow, Valley TeleCom Group announces the passing of the cooperative’s CEO, Steven Metts.
Metts' tenure in the telecommunications industry spanned over 35 years, and he served as CEO of Valley TeleCom Group for 17 years.
He led the cooperative to a strong financial position and driving innovation to meet the communication needs of its members.
Most recently Metts, along with the board and management team, worked diligently in expanding Valley’s fiber network into rural southeastern Arizona and southwestern New Mexico.
He also served as president of the New Mexico Exchange Carrier Group for 17 years.
A viewing will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday June, 23, with the funeral service at 6 p.m. at Hansen Mortuaries, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1,at the Willcox Elks Lodge, 247 E. Stewart St.
Valley TeleCom Group Board President David Thompson designated Chief Financial Officer Troy Judd as the interim CEO until further notice.
Day-to-day operations of Valley will be managed by Troy Judd and Kristi Lee, who have over 50 years of combined service with Valley. They are working in coordination with Thompson, who has served on the Board since 1999.
The communications network was started in 1962 and has built a high quality network that delivers service to more than 20 rural communities. It offers services from landline telephone to high-speed internet and business systems.
Valley’s Willcox headquarters is at 752 E. Maley, and can be reached at 520-384-2231.
