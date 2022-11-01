WILLCOX — The Rural Broadband Association has named Valley Telecom Cooperative Inc. a Smart Rural Community provider for the communities of Willcox, Safford, Thatcher and Sunsites.

Valley invited members of the Willcox community to learn more about the SRC designation at a luncheon held Nov. 1 at the Valley office in town.

