SAN SIMON — One northern county resident would like to see a welcome center on Interstate 10 in San Simon as travelers cross the Arizona state line from New Mexico and has sent a letter to numerous state and federal officials asking for help.
Debbie Collazo, former co–manager of the Ramsey Canyon Preserve and a founding member of Friends of the San Pedro River, suggested in her letter to U.S. Sens. Kyrsten and Mark Kelly, U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O’Halleran and Raul Grijalva, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona Office of Tourism Executive Director and Arizona Department of Transportation Director John Halikowski that the county and the Arizona Department of Transportation “build a state of the art visitor greeting center station in San Simon to promote Cochise County” and use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Ducey has earmarked $100 million of those funds to the Visit Arizona Initiative.
“Cochise County should make a strong case for a share of these dollars to promote ecotourism,” she stated in her letter. “Tourism and ecotourism are sustainable ways to grow the economies of Arizona’s struggling rural counties.”
Cochise County has much to offer in natural beauty, a compelling history, some of the rarest birds in North America and the world class Kartchner Caverns, Collazo noted.
“Why are we letting tourists who enter Arizona from New Mexico on I-10 zip through without even stopping in Cochise County?” she asked. “Unlike the barely passable rest area for travelers in Texas Canyon, the welcome center would make a lasting, positive impression.”
She also sees it supporting the economy through emphasizing ecotourism, defined as tourism directed toward preserving threatened lands and supporting conservation, as a better deal than the 28,000 homes on the 12,167-acre Villages at Vigneto in Benson.
The San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area is a national and international mecca for birders, naturalists and hikers as the river becomes a host during spring and fall migration routes of 400 bird species, some of which are protected by the Endangered Species Act, she pointed out.
The development could have a negative impact on the river. For now, Vigneto is on hold as a permit was suspended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the result of a new opinion to come from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
To Collazo, it is not a matter of being anti–development, it is a matter of selective development, like promoting ecotourism.
So, how does one go about establishing such a facility?
According to AOT, the establishment of a center would have to be designated by the Arizona Visitors Information Centers, by an entity such as local chambers of commerce or convention and visitors bureaus. There are fees, $250 up front for the application fee and a $100 annual renewal. If the organization is part of the Rural Cooperative Marketing Program, then the application fee is reduced to $125.
As of March 2020, AOT has waived the first annual $100 renewal fee for all AVICs, according to the website. These fees compensate the AOT for costs of program material production for the designated center.
Cochise County Board of Supervisors member Peggy Judd said in an interview that forming a partnership between the county and the Visit Southern Arizona nonprofit organization could be a way to obtain the Visit Arizona Initiative rescue funds. She serves as a secretary on the board of directors. VSA is built on the same platform as Visit Tucson and seeks financial support to tout the region’s amenities and the county. VSA reaches out to all of Southern Arizona from state line to state line.
“I think there might be a niche for the VSA in this,” added Judd. “I’m willing to pursue the idea.”
Such centers have to be at least 500-square-feet in size and have a parking lot large enough for buses and recreational vehicles and at least five paved parking spaces, including a wheelchair accessible space, according to the AOT. The facility must be ADA compliant, have restrooms and must be open seven days a week for a minimum of 40 hours a week. Three holidays for closure are permitted — Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Information and maps from across the state must be displayed in addition to local and county information and attractions.
Though the county would not be able to fund the construction of a visitors center site without recovery money, Judd thought the center could sustain staff payroll through merchandise and food sales. The businesses and residents in San Simon like the idea of more promotion for northeastern Cochise County and the possibility of boosting the local economy, she said.
“We need to follow suit with Debbie and ask our legislators to move forward on this,” she noted.
She also mentioned her friend, Willcox Mayor Mike Laws, knows Ducey and it may be possible to get the his ear on the proposal.
The county does have the Cochise County Tourism and Economic Council, which is a collaborative group made up of the county administrator and city managers of Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Sierra Vista and Willcox. Tombstone is not a member. It pools funds to make the most of advertising dollars derived from the lodging tax.
“This used to be a group of business owners and visitors center staff,” explained Judd. “Now, it’s governmental. I think VSA could do a better job of promoting tourism.”
The CCTEC does not meet until Sept. 7, said county Public Information Officer Camila Rochin. She may ask an agenda item be added to discuss the possibilities of a new visitors center.