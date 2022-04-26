Cowgirl’s Forever teammates Reese Clements, left, 8, big sister Brynn, 10, and their Aunt Barb Kennedy combine their efforts to make bread pudding as they participate in the Chuck Wagon Cook-Off in Willcox.
Double K Chuckwagon’s Kris Kircher serves up some chorizo while competing in last weekend’s annual Willcox West Fest Chuck Wagon Cook-Off and Ranch Rodeo in Quail Park.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cowgirl’s Forever teammates Reese Clements, left, 8, big sister Brynn, 10, and their Aunt Barb Kennedy combine their efforts to make bread pudding as they participate in the Chuck Wagon Cook-Off in Willcox.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A little seasoning for some potatoes as they cook in a Dutch oven.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Several vintage-appearing wagons are used during the chuckwagon cook-off at Quail Park in Willcox.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Corn bread’s a cookin’ at one of the Willcox West Fest Chuck Wagon Cook-Off and Ranch Rodeo.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Gummer’s Camp cook Randy Hawkins makes a batch of biscuits. The team name is named after Hawkins’ grandfather.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Willcox West Fest Chuck Wagon Cook-Off and Ranch Rodeo attendees check out the various menus from each of the cook-off competitors.
WILLCOX — It was neck and neck between the Lucky 7 and Gummer’s Camp, both tied for first, but in the end, bragging rights for an entire year went to a Willcox resident in the competition for the most authentic chuckwagon at a Willcox cook-off.
Ron Applegate and his Lucky 7 chuckwagon competed against five other chuckwagon teams for the Charlie Goodnight trophy, which recognizes the people or team with the chuckwagon that comes closest to what might have been used in the 1800s. Gummer’s Camp chuckwagon is owned by Randy Hawkins of Pima.
It was all part of the Willcox West Fest Ranch Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Cook-off, held annually in Quail Park. The idea is to keep the lore and history of the Old West alive.
“I’m just kind of from the old school,” Applegate said. “I think the chuckwagon thing and the old history needs to keep going and continue on. Somebody needs to pick it up and keep it going.”
Other competitors included the Double K, Kris Kircher, Mesa; 3G Ranch Chuckwagon, George and Mary Terry, Datil, New Mexico; Circle R Chuckwagon, Loran and Mary Recker, Chandler; and Cowgirls Forever Chuckwagon, Barbara Kennedy, Desert Hills. Bruce and Joyce Tingle of Willcox were the hosts.
The competition did not end with wagon judging. The teams also had to cook for 50 people using the techniques that a chuckwagon cook would have used and with only the ingredients that would have been available in the 1800s. Each team was given the same ingredients the night before, when prepping could begin, but could not start cooking until the next day. The food was judged in five categories: meat, beans, bread, potatoes and dessert. When the judging was done, here are the results: